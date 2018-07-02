Offaly TD calls on government to deliver on disability promises

Independent TD for Offaly-North Tipperary Carol Nolan has called on the Government to deliver on its commitments to people with disabilities and provide adequate resources in the forthcoming budget.

“Our country has a poor record of providing adequate care and living supports for people with disability. It took Ireland ten years to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities and did so only earlier this year. It is now time for this Government to put its money where its mouth is,” she commented.

Speaking in response to the Oireachtas Disability Group Pre-Budget Submission 2019, Deputy Nolan stated that, “people with disabilities and their carers are living in the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and their human right to autonomy and dignity has been trampled over by successive governments for decades."

"There are many, many people with a disability living without the most basic living provisions and it is nothing less than shameful that this injustice has been allowed to continue for so long."

"Housing, transportation and personal care assistance are essential to enabling a person leave the house and access education, work, and social activities. Day care services, respite care and adult therapies are essential to providing a sustainable infrastructure of support to the disabled person and their carers," Nolan added.

The Disability Group Pre-Budget Submission is seeking a number of key measures in the 2019 Budget: To establish a Transport Support Scheme to replace the Mobility Allowance; Increase Disability Allowance by €20 per week to alleviate poverty; allocation of 7% of all Social Housing stock for people with disabilities; and the introduction of an Assistive Technology Passport. There is also a call for the restoration of pay for staff in Disability Organisations; increased investment in Therapy Staff for children and additional student supports within the Education & Training Boards (ETB).

In conclusion Deputy Nolan stated, “I will wholeheartedly advocate for all of these demands to be met, as it is now time to put the ratification of the Human Rights convention into practice.”

