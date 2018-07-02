Water restrictions put in place in Offaly as drought continues

Irish Water is continuing to call on the entire country to conserve water as restrictions come into force in Offaly.

The utility said that the Dunkerrin Borehole in Offaly is under pressure with nightly restrictions impacting approximately 150 people. In Portarlington, a number of areas are also experiencing intermittent supply and/or low water pressure due to low borehole levels.

As the warm weather continues, the demand on water supplies is outstripping the supply across the country. Irish Water is appealing to the public to conserve water as much as possible and to avoid unnecessary use of water. As flows in rivers and water levels in boreholes reduce, conserving water now will safeguard scarce water resources for the remainder of the summer and into the autumn. The weather has been dry since late February this year with Met Éireann reporting that the level of rain that has fallen is on par with 1976 when a major drought was in place.

Irish Water has said it is working with local authorities to do "everything possible to conserve water availability, examining how we can make further inroads into leakage by mobilizing extra crews and seeking maximum public cooperation in saving water."

"We now have 39 water supplies under night-time water restrictions and over 100 water supplies at risk due to high consumption. We are tankering water from larger schemes to top up reservoirs where levels are falling."

Elsewhere in the Midlands, the Portlaoise water supply and the Derryguile Water Treatment Plant in particular is coming under pressure with a potential impact on approximately 5,000 people. Restrictions are likely to be put in place this week unless the demand for water drops.

Irish Water is using all tools available to promote water conservation and to protect our water supplies including mobilising leakage repair teams and has imposed a Water Conservation Order in the Greater Dublin Area which comes into effect on Monday.

The Water Conservation Order will be in place until July 31 but Irish Water will keep the situation under review and may have to extend the period of time the Order is in place. It is likely that similar orders will be brought in over the coming weeks on other schemes.

The prohibited use will apply to the use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar for the purpose of:

- watering a garden

- cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

- cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

- filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

- filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds) using a hosepipe

- filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

- use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond (excluding fish ponds), lake or similar application.

Irish Water says that "the primary purpose of these orders is to mobilise maximum public support and engagement on minimizing water use during the crisis."

"Irish Water’s primary concern is for longer term supplies in late summer and autumn. Based on modelling previous dry years, and allowing for how dry the ground now is, we need to maximise conservation of raw water at this time to secure our needs over the coming months. Therefore, these urgent conservation messages are of critical importance to communities in Dublin and the other marginal supply areas across the country," a statement read.

Commenting on the ongoing situation, Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Kate Gannon said:

“We have a serious challenge to ensure clean safe drinking water for everyone, given the current state of our network and the impact that sustained warm weather has had on water supplies both nationally and in the Greater Dublin Area. We thank everyone who has already taken action and we need a collective effort from the public to conserve water, and that behaviors change into the future as the threat to supplies remain beyond the current hot spell."

"We urge customers to conserve water and to work with us by following our tips such as taking short showers instead of baths, turning taps off when brushing teeth and not using hosepipes in gardens and limiting use of water in paddling pools. It will take months for water levels to restore in raw water sources such as rivers, lakes and ground water supplies and for levels in our treated drinking water reservoirs to restore. We are asking the public to continue to conserve water in the months ahead and to follow our advice for longer term water conservation."

"When the current hot weather ends we will still need customers to be mindful of their water usage for the months ahead to protect the available water for the remainder of the summer and into the autumn. Wider water restrictions may become unavoidable if the demand does not drop towards normal levels."

"Every effort someone makes in their home or business impacts their neighbour and community and we are asking everyone to collectively take responsibility for their water usage to benefit their whole community. Irish Water have lots of tips for conserving water in the home, garden and business on www.water.ie.”

”Local authority crews supported by contractor resources are working to maximise water availability, though managing pressures to the minimum which avoids loss of supply and repair leaks on the public network. This work will continue and intensify in the months ahead and we are using all available tools to monitor our water supplies to conserve water.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

