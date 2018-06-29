Offaly schools and groups to benefit from CLÁR funding

Offaly Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said that Offaly will benefit from new Government funding through the CLÁR programme.

“The latest round of funding under the Clár Programme is being allocated for safety measures in schools and community groups," Marcella said.

Allocations are as follows:

St. Ciaran’s National School Clonmacnois will receive €40,320.00 to upgrade public lighting, road markings and footpaths and community groups Killavilla Community Centre will get €29,700 for community safety measures, Dunkerrin Community Centre will get €26,972.71 for the provision of public lighting at Dunkerrin Community Centre, Roscomroe - €26,978.63 for the provision of public lighting from Roscomroe School and Chapel to shop and Clonmacnois Hall - €11,880.00 for

the improvements to carpark at Clonmacnois/Shannonbridge Community Hall.

Speaking about the purpose of the funds Marcella said: “The funding under this latest round of the Clár Programme will allow for the installation of safety measures such as pedestrian crossings, flashing lights and speed indicators in villages and adjacent to schools and community facilities."

"These measures will help to keep not only our children, but all those who live in CLÁR areas, safe which is very welcome. My colleague Michael Ring T.D., Minister for Rural and Community Development, has allocated €4.8 million to 170 projects in rural areas across the country. This builds on the previous funding allocations under Clár; since 2016, the Programme has provided funding to over 1,000 projects in rural areas across the country."

“The Programme forms a significant part of Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017," Marcella added.

“The Clár programme, which had been closed for new applications by Fianna Fáil in 2009, is hugely important to rural communities. Thanks to our recovering economy, not only have we been able to reopen the Clár Programme, but we are continuing to build on it. I am delighted to hear Minister Ring confirm today that two further rounds of Clár Funding are due this year, allocating funds for Play Areas and First Response Supports. Details of these allocations will be announced shortly."

“Through the Clár Programme and other supports under the Action Plan of Rural Development, such as the Rural Recreation programme and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Fine Gael will continue working hard to support the economic and social development of communities in rural Ireland," the Offaly TD concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.