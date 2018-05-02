Gardaí return to Edenderry canal in search for missing man

Gardaí have returned to the Grand Canal in Edenderry to search for missing Latvian national Edgars Leimanis.

The 26-year-old has been missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31, and gardaí have continued to appeal for information about his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, May 1, An Garda Síochana, assisted by members of the Offaly and Laois branches of the Civil Defence, combed an area close to the Downshire Bridge in Edenderry, not far from the town's harbour.

Laois CD volunteers provided assistance to Offaly Civil Defence and Gardai today with the ongoing search for a missing person. pic.twitter.com/761mjW1ZR6 — Laois Civil Defence (@LaoisCivilDefen) May 1, 2018

This search follows a similar operation on the canal at the Rathangan road in Edenderry last week, during which gardaí failed to discover anything of significance to the case.

Edgars was last seen leaving his home at Newberry Close, which is located less than a 1km from the Downshire Bridge.

He is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

