Gardai confirm 'nothing' found during canal search for missing Offaly man

Gardai have confirmed to the Offaly Express that nothing of significance has been found during a search of the Grand Canal in Edenderry.

The Garda Water Unit began the search as part of the investigation into missing person Edgars Leimanis.

The 26-year-old has been missing from his home at Newberry Close in the town since March 31.

Gardai searched a number of stretches of the canal, less than a 1km from Edgars' home.

"Nothing has been found," a Garda source commented to the Offaly Express on Thursday evening, April 26.

It's understood gardai have also searched land and vacant houses in the Newberry area of Edenderry which is located just off Fr Paul Murphy street on the Rathangan side of the town, in their bid to solve this case.

Gardai confirmed that they are continuing their investigation into the unexpected disappearace of Mr Leimanis and are still seeking help from the public.