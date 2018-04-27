Offaly's radon health risk raised in the Dáil

Brain Stanley raised in an Oireachtas Committee today the issue of radon in Laois and Offaly and the urgent need for a remediation scheme to be established to protect householders.

Brian Stanley, who is currently a Laois TD but will contest the next General Election in the newly reformed Laois-Offaly constituency, said: “There are a number of zones in Laois and Offaly that are at higher risk and are more prone to radon and its potential detrimental effects on health."

Areas in Laois such as Ballylinan, Graiguecullen, some of the Ballyfin and Rosanallis, as well as Croghan and North of Rhode in Offaly, are particularly affected.

“Homes built since 1997 should have been fitted with a radon barrier. Homes without this protection, and particularly households in the areas that are most affected, need a scheme of testing and to carry out remediation works to protect health," Stanley said.

“There needs to be an accurate assessment of the risks posed. Radon gas is a silent killer and the second largest cause of lung cancer in the State, second only to smoking, and causing five deaths a week."

"This is more deaths than through road traffic accidents. The Minister has committed to putting in place a pilot scheme. I asked this be proceeded with and the area’s most susceptible in Laois and Offaly be included."

“The Minister mentioned problems with legislation from 2002 and this needs to be addressed. If we need new legislation then the Minister should bring it forward," Stanley concluded.