Popular Offaly attraction 'forced to close' due to rising insurance

Tullamore Pet Farm has announced they will not be reopening this season as they are "unable to secure public liability insurance at a economical rate." The adjoining Clydesdale Horse Centre will also close.

Blair Colton revealed the news on social media on Tuesday, April 24.

They say their inability to secure insurance is due to the very high increase in the insurance market. Blair expressed regret and sadness at the unexpected closure.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for there support over the last few years and for all the great memories," Blair said.

"We also want to thank our staff for there great help and support."

The pet farm has ceased to trade with immediate effect. Anyone with enquiries can email tullamorepetfarm@gmail.com.

