Offaly man becomes the 5th person from the same road to win big on Winning Streak

An Offaly man who spun the Grand Prize Wheel on Winning Streak on RTE One on Saturday, winning a total of €42,000, claims he is the fifth person from his country road in Daingean to appear on the popular game show.

Retired former Bord na Mona employee, Jimmy Kilmurray, thought he was the butt of an April Fool’s joke by his wife Rosie when she crashed through the living room door shouting that his name was pulled out for Winning Streak. But happily it was no joke as Jimmy spent the next few hours taking calls from family and friends wishing him well.

GAA-mad Jimmy won a holiday to Dubai worth €10,000 and €24,000 after spinning the Grand Prize Wheel. Add that to the €8,000 in cash and Jimmy walked away with a cool €42,000 – not a bad evening’s work.

Jimmy claims that he is the fifth person from his country road to go on Winning Streak over the years – surely making it the luckiest road in Ireland.

He has been married to Rosie for the past 47 years and the couple have five adult children: Collette, Dorothy, Pauline, Declan and Niall. Jimmy is also a proud grandfather and has 10 young grandchildren who he adores.

Despite being retired for many years, Jimmy keeps himself very busy and frequently collects some of the grandchildren from school. He keeps fit by going out for walks and has a very keen interest in astronomy. He owns a couple of telescopes and enjoys reading up in books or online about the field of astronomy.

Jimmy has lived in Daingean for all of his life and he is passionate about Gaelic football, especifically Daingean GAA. He played for his local club back in the 1970’s and rarely misses supporting a game from the sidelines these days.

A total of €144,000 was won on the game show last weekend.