Laois Offaly Gardaí investigate approach to child on way home from school

Laois-Offaly Gardaí are investigating an inappropriate approach made to a child by a man in Portarlington on the border of both counties this week.

Gardaí confirmed that a child aged nine was approached on the way home from school in the Kilnacourt Woods area of town at around 3pm yesterday, Thursday, April 12.

The child, who was alone, was not harmed and immediately left the scene when approached.

A positive identification has not been formed by Gardaí but they are following lines of investigation.

Gardaí in Portarlington are seeking the public's assistance as part of their investigation into the incident. They are appealing to anybody who may have seen a male acting suspiciously in the area of Kilnacourt Woods.

People can contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 8636774, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.