Irish Water at the site of burst water main in Offaly

Irish Water are attending a burst water main in Offaly this afternoon, Thursday, April 12.

They are working in partnership with Offaly County Council are carrying out repairs to the burst main at Rahan, Tullamore, Offaly. Customers in thelocality and surrounding areas may experience disruptions to their supply.

Works are expected to be completed around lunchtime on Thursday, April 12 and full supply should be restored to all customers in the afternoon once the system has fully recharged.

Irish Water and Offaly County Council regret any inconvenience this unplanned event is causing to customers.

Anyone with queries relating to this burst can check out the Irish Water website supply and service section for updates at www.water.ie or call the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1850 278 278 and quote the following unique reference number OF020320.

