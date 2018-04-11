Construction on Ireland's tallest wind turbines completed in Offaly

The work on the controversial Meenwaun Wind Farm in Offaly has reached an end, according to the Engineers Journal.

A number of companies were involved on the project in a construction, environmental and consultancy capacity, including Natural Power as the owner's engineer. The finished windfarm consists of four turbines of 169 metres in height.

The turbines are therefore the tallest in Ireland and Paul Concannon, Natural Power’s construction project manager at Meenwaun, was quoted in the Engineer's Journal as haing said: “With the tallest turbines in Ireland, at a tip height of 169m, Meenwaun was a challenging project.

“Notwithstanding the challenges involved, and working as an integral part of the project team, Natural Power is happy to have been involved in the successful delivery of Meenwaun.”

The windfarm has caused controversy in the locality given the sheer height of the turbines and the issue of setback distance. Councillors at a recent meeting of Offaly County Council spoke out in favour of increasing the setback distances for future turbines.

SEE ALSO: 'We don't want Offaly known as red light district,' Council meeting told

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.