Offaly jockey Pat Smullen tweets for first time since tumour diagnosis

Nine-time Irish champion jockey and Offaly man Pat Smullen has spoken for the first time since he was diagnosed with a tumour late last month.

The Rhode man had been complaining of symptoms associated with gallstones before undergoing tests and taking a break from racing for "the foreseeable future."

The 40-year-old was a notable absentee from the first day of the flat season at Naas last month. Having released a statement to address this absence and his subsequent diagnosis, Pat has now tweeted an update.

Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and good wishes, it’s been completely overwhelming. Also to the medical team who have been looking after me, they are amazing people and with their help I’m looking forward to making a full recovery. April 9, 2018

He tweeted: "Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and good wishes, it’s been completely overwhelming. Also to the medical team who have been looking after me, they are amazing people and with their help I’m looking forward to making a full recovery."

The popular Rhode man posted the message on Monday evening, April 9, and at the time of writing, it had already been liked and retweeted over 3,000 times.

Smullen will continue his recovery away from racing, but is determined to make a full recovery. More well wishes flooded in for Pat after his latest Twitter communication, including from Rhode GAA, RTE journalist Michael Glennon, as well as fellow jockeys Chris Hayes, Silvestre De Sousa, Billy Lee and Denis O'Regan.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.