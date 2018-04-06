Offaly trad musicians to play for top prize at National Concert Hall

The traditional music group ‘Sin A Bhfuil,’ most of whose members hail from Offaly, and some from Laois, will be among the cream of young Irish traditional musical and singing talent who will take to the National Concert Hall stage on Sunday, April 22 next for the Siansa Gael Linn 2018 final.

Siansa uniquely showcases Irish music and Irish song by young musicians, all through the medium of Irish, and this is the climax of the competition which is organized annually by Gael Linn, with support from Irish Music Magazine and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Year after year, the competition inspires and attracts new groups of the highest caliber, and this year’s final will see close contest between excellent musicians from Enniskillen to Ennis.

The members of ‘Sin A Bhfuil’, Sorcha Nic Bheinéid, Diarmaid Ó Brádaigh, Eimear Ní Mhurchú, Darragh Ó Riain, Alain Ó Cearúil, Nollaig Mac an Ghaill, Róisín Ní Mhurchú and Sadhbh Ní Riain, will perform in the National Concert Hall alongside seven other groups from counties Clare, Fermanagh, Galway, Laois, Limerick, Wicklow and Wexford.

On the night, each group will play their own ten to twelve minute selection of traditional music, arranged a new and innovative way, and must include an Irish song in their repertoire. The concert will be broadcast live from the National Concert Hall on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Sunday, April 22 at 7.30pm and will be compered by the station’s popular presenter, Áine Hensey.

Out of an initial entry of over 60 groups for the competition, the eight finalists have qualified through two preliminary rounds of the competition since December last. Providing help and encouragement to these lucky groups on their way to the National Concert Hall were renowned traditional musicians, flute-player and singer, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Declan Masterson, piper and multi-instrumentalist.

Joining them at the adjudicator’s table for the final will be the highly-respected fiddler, Oisín Mac Diarmada, currently a member of the acclaimed group ‘Téada’. The groups will be judged on their overall performance on the night, incorporating choice of music, arrangement, singing and ensemble playing.

With a generous prize fund of €4,500, there is no doubt but that there will be a high standard of music and fierce competition at the event. €2,500 and the specially-designed Siansa Gael Linn trophy will be awarded to the overall winners, those in second place will be awarded €1,250 while the group in third place will receive €750! Each participant will also be presented with a small memento of the occasion.

Gael Linn has been promoting Irish traditional music and song in tandem with the Irish language for more than 65 years. Siansa is nurturing the stars of the future. Previous participants include Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Radie Peat (Lankum), The Bonnymen and Niamh Farrell (Project West)

‘Sin A Bhfuil’ are hoping for plenty of support from the Faithful County on the night. Tickets for the event are on sale in the National Concert Hall - 01:4170000 or www.nch.ie.

