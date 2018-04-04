Tullamore Rugby to host world-renowned musicians at 2018 'Club Sessions'

Tullamore Rugby Club will once again host the best in traditional Irish musicians as 'The Club Sessions' returns on Friday, April 13.

Guest musicians appearing on the night at the Tullamore Rugby Club will be the trio of world-renowned singer and flautist Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, fiddle player and composer Donal O'Connor, and virtuoso guitarist Gerry O'Beirne.

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh is an award winning musician and singer from the Gaeltacht area of Corca Dhuibhne in West Kerry. Growing up immersed in the cultural heritage of the area and enveloped in the native Irish which is still in everyday use has had a major influence in the formation of her repertoire and her own unique vocal and instrumental sound.

She is known as a television presenter, lead singer of the popular traditional group Danú, and as a solo artist the world over.

Complimenting the rich tones of the flute will be the immaculate and electrifying fiddle playing of Donal O'Connor. Donal has had a hectic schedule as a musician in high demand in the last number of years.

He has been a part of many significant collaborations with groups such At First Light, with piper John McSherry, and Lúnasa. He has also appeared with musicians of renown and acclaim such as Séamus Tansey, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Steve Cooney. He is busy also as a sound engineer and producer in Belfast.

To complete the ensemble singer-songwriter and guitarist Gerry O'Beirne will be joining Muireann and Donal on stage. Gerry has toured the world as a solo artist and with acts such as Patrick Street, Midnight Well, Andy Irvine and The Waterboys.

He brings his many years of expertise, his own unique song writing skills and of course his powerful yet delicate guitar accompaniment to the trio resulting in a full, exuberant sound which is sure to delight the audience.

This is a night not to be missed for traditional music enthusiasts.

The event, supported by the Offaly Arts Office, takes place on Friday, April 13 at the Tullamore Rugby Club, Spollanstown, Tullamore at 8pm.

Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased on the door or in advance from 0872661822.

