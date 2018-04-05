€72,000 invested in Offaly heritage projects

A total of €72,000 in funding has been allocated to Offaly to support local heritage projects, Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said.

“I am very pleased to secure confirmation from my colleague, the Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, that €72,000 has been allocated to Offaly under the 2018 Structures at Risk Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2018," she told the Offaly Express.

This funding for Offaly is part of an announcement of €3.3 million for 446 heritage projects across the country.

“Through the Structures at Risk Fund, €22,0000 has been allocated for structural stabilisation works on Drumcullen Ruined Church at Knockbarron," Marcella explained.

Separately, Offaly heritage projects will receive €50,000 through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme. Projects from all over Offaly are set to benefit from this Scheme including works at Rahan, Mount Briscoe, Aghnanagh, Belair, Tullamore, Moneygall, Blacklion, Kilcormac, Birr and Walsh Island.

“This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Offaly. These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage. Maintaining and repairing these monuments help communities preserve their cultural identity and give people a sense of pride of place," Marcella added.

“The funding is also very important in terms of developing our tourism offering and helping to attract visitors to Offaly, with all the benefits that can bring.”

“Our heritage is a vital part of our cultural landscape. I am delighted that the Government is able to continue its investment in protecting it for the future," she concluded.

