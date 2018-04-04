Carol Nolan calls on government to address teacher pay inequality

Offay TD and former principal and teacher, Carol Nolan has called on Minister Richard Bruton to ensure that action is taken to resolve the issue of pay inequality for newly qualified teachers who she said are being treated unfairly.

Her comments come amid speculation that teachers are prepared to take industrial action to ensure movement on the issue that sees post-2011 teachers earning less than their older colleagues despite doing the same job.

Deputy Nolan acknowledged that Minister Bruton had stated at the INTO conference earlier in the week that he was committed to making progress on the issue but she stated that "urgent action by the Minister was necessary in order to bring about any meaningful progress."

Deputy Nolan has raised this issue a number of times in the Dáil. She recently called on the Minister for public expenditure, Paschal O Donoghue to afford TDs with the opportunity to debate the report pertaining to public service pay agreement which contains the costs and implementation plan for pay equalisation.

Deputy Nolan stressed the injustice of the current situation: “It is very unfair that post-2011 entrants to the profession, experience career loss earnings in a range from €53,000 to €105,000."

"This ongoing issue has had a serious impact on the recruitment, retention and morale of teachers. The teaching profession is being greatly devalued by the ongoing issue of pay inequality."

She went on to say that, "many of our high calibre graduates are emigrating abroad where pay and conditions are better than here in Ireland."

"We are losing our brightest and our best due to a lack of political will to resolve this issue."

Deputy Nolan stated that the current situation which was "entrenching inequality" in the teaching profession was unacceptable and that it had to be brought to an end by action rather than "empty rhetoric and soundbites from Minister Bruton."

