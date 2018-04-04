Offaly murder victim's son to be ordained a priest

The son of murdered Offaly publican, Matt Farrell, has been ordained a deacon by the Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, Denis Nulty.

Matthew Farrell (43) is set to be ordained a priest next year after being welcomed as a Dominican Brother at a ceremony at Saint Savior’s Church in Dublin on Monday, April 2.

Brother Farrell is a Daingean native and a son of Matt, who was murdered in 2009 in an apparent botched robbery at the Gaelic Bar, which he owned and ran in the town for many years. He was 64 years old.

43-year-old Matthew had just taken over the pub with his brother David at the time of their father's tragic death. He also studied chemistry at Athlone IT and worked for a time as a lab assistant.

At his ordination mass on Easter Monday, he was joined by his brother David, sisters Lorraine and Michelle, and their families, as well as by his Grandmother Maisie and Godmother Fidelma, who were all in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bishop Denis Nulty said, "I am also very sensitive to the memory of Matthew’s late parents Matt and Maisie."

Bishop Nulty opened the celebration by saying, "To follow the Easter Triduum, and Easter Day, with the ordination to the diaconate of two Dominicans brothers makes profound sense this Easter Monday afternoon. Because if we are to live the Easter calling, it is essentially one of joyful service, one of being the light of the Risen Christ to others."

He welcomed both Matthew and Brother Jesse Maingot, a Trinidad native, to the service, which represented his ninth and tenth priestly ordinations as Bishop.

Matthew and Jesse will now continue to study theology with a view to being ordained priests in 2019.

