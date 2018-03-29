Barry Cowen moved out of housing in Fianna Fáil reshuffle

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has been given a new challenge by Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin after the Cork man reshuffled his front bench.

Cowen has been switched from housing to Public Expenditure and Reform where he'll be tasked with keeping the government's spending in check from the opposition side of Leinster House.

Cowen has been outspoken on the homelessness issue in his role in housing, and just this week blasted the government over another increase in those figures.

SEE ALSO: Offaly's Barry Cowen condemns latest homelessness figures

Among the other changes in Fine Gael, Dara Calleary has become the deputy leader and former Social Democrat Stephen Donnelly has taken over the health brief where he will take on Minister Simon Harris.

Martin has stepped up efforts to change the face of the party afte recent polls show them lagging behind a Fine Gael party resurgant under the leadership of Leo Varadkar.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.