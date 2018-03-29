Offaly's Barry Cowen condemns latest homelessness figures

Fianna Fáil Housing Spokesperson and Offaly TD Barry Cowen has spoken of his dismay at what he described as "the continued failure by Government to make any meaningful impact on the growing housing crisis."

His comments come following confirmation that the number of families in emergency accommodation has grown yet again.

Deputy Cowen commented, "Like many others, I am deeply dismayed by the news that another 222 families have become homeless in our country over the course of the last month. The Government needs to offer an immediate explanation for this continued rise."

"The minister has asked for a report on the reasons for family homelessness, but it should be clear at this stage that failure to meaningfully increase the supply of suitable housing stock is the single biggest problem that we face," Cowen blasted.

“Rather than continuing to try and sell a story about the great work they are doing, I want to see the Government acknowledge that this is a disgrace, that it has no place in a country that simultaneously boasts about economic growth and put the sort of energy that is needed into solving it."

