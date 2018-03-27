Offaly County Council unveil plan for 32km Greenway on the canal

Offaly County Council has unveiled plans to onstruct a shared walking and cycling greenway route along the towpath of the Grand Canal for a distance of 32.5km from Edenderry to Tullamore.

The route, which would be 2.5 to 3m in width would run from the townland of Cloncannon, near Edenderry at the county boundary with Kildare to Digby Bridge, in the townland of Cappincur, Tullamore.

The route tracks the northern towpath from Cloncannon, Edenderry, to Molesworth Bridge, Daingean, where it crosses to the southern towpath, to Digby Bridge, Cappincur.

The proposed development will include the following:

1. Improvements to the existing towpath along the Grand Canal through the provision of a suitable surface i.e. Quarry Dust, Surface Dressing or Asphalt Tarmac depending on local conditions for pedestrian and cyclists use.

2. Provision of traffic safety measures and signage to facilitate safe pedestrian and cycling crossings at Digby Bridge and Molesworth Bridge (all protected structures).

3. Provision of access controls (pedestrian/cycling friendly gates) road makings, traffic calming measures on the proposed

cycle/walk way.

4. Provision of safety railings at Ballycommon Bridge, Killeen Bridge, Toberdaly Bridge, Rhode Bridge, Trimblestown Bridge

and Cartland Bridge (all protected structures).

The proposed development will materially affect the character of the following protected structures: Ballycommon Bridge, Ballycommon; Killeen Bridge, Castlebarnagh; Little Toberdaly Bridge, Toberdaly; Rhode Bridge, Rathcobican; Trimblestown Bridge, Rogerstown; Cartland Bridge, Monasterosis.

The proposed development will be within or adjoining the curtilage of the following protected structures: Digby Bridge Cappincur; Lock (25th) Cappincur; Lock (24th) Clonmore; Lock (23rd ) Cappyroe; Lock (22nd) Cappyroe; Bridge 21st Lock Ballycommon; Lock (21st) Ballycommon; Campbells Bridge Ballycommon; Warehouse used as House Ballycommon; Thatched house Knockballyboy; House used as Public House Townparks; Office used as House Townparks; Storage/Waterhouse Townparks; Quay/Wharf Townparks; Molesworth Bridge Townparks; Rathmore Bridge Rathmore; Downshire Bridge Edenderry; Blundell Aqueduct Edenderry; Milestone Drumcooly; Little Tunnell Cloncannon.

The proposed development has been screened for environmental impact and under Appropriate Assessment in accordance with the Habitats Directive.

From Thursday, March 29, to Monday, April 30, both dates inclusive, all plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection or purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy during office hours at the following locations:

1. Offaly County Council, Planning Section, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, County Offaly.

2. Tullamore Municipal District, Acres Hall, Cormac Street, Tullamore, County Offaly.

3. Birr Municipal District Office, Wilmer Road, Birr, County Offaly

4. Edenderry Municipal District Office, Town Hall, Edenderry, County Offaly

5. Branch Libraries at Birr, Banagher, Clara, Daingean, Edenderry, Ferbane, Kilcormac, Portarlington, and Tullamore.

The plans are particulars are also available to view online at www.offaly.ie.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable

development of the area in which the development would be situated may be made in writing to Planning Section, Offaly

County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore on or before 4pm 15th May 2018. Submissions should be

clearly marked GREENWAY.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.