Offaly man to appear on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Offaly man and British Airways pilot Mikey McMahon is set to appear on a karaoke segment on the huge ITV show, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Killeigh man auditioned for the show, which garners around 7.5 million weekly viewers, and has now learned that he will be making an appearance.

"I got a phonecall from ITV on Friday and they told me that after a successful audition, I've been chosen to take part in a karaoke competition on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," he wrote on social media.

SEE ALSO: Offaly pilot takes part in historic Northern Lights charity flight

When contacted by the Offaly Express, Mikey admitted that he was "slightly nervous" to appear in front of such a large audience, but said he was "ecstatic" when he heard the news.

He told us how he came to audition for the show just a couple of weeks ago. "A mate of mine tagged me in a post while I was in Paris and I thought, I've nothing to lose so I sent an email."

As luck would have it, he got a call a few days later. "I had to do a bit of an audition in the middle of Bluewater shopping centre which was hilarious because I was singing to my phone," Mikey told us.

"I had to pass a few tests on songs and stuff. One was they would give me a word and I had to sing a song with that word in it."

Mikey is now due to attend some filming on March 29 but it is unclear at this time when he will appear on the hit show which has been embattled this week given the arrest and charging of presenter Ant McPartlin for drink-driving. After deliberation, it was decided the series would continue while Ant takes some time away.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.