Offaly blogger announced as brand ambassador for luxury Italian haircare brand

Alter Ego, the luxury Italian haircare brand distributed by local business man Paul Farrell from Kreative Salon Supplies has announced that popular blogger Lisa McGowan from Lisa’s Lust List is the new ambassador for the brand.

Lisa McGowan is the number one Irish Social Media Influencer for the 35 plus demographic in Ireland. She has built a strong reputation for fashion and lifestyle with an online following of 175,000. Her honestly and down to earth approach has won over the hearts of many of her followers.

MORE TO READ: Offaly man through to final of prestigious Mr British Isles Model Competition

Speaking about the partnership, Paul Farrell, distributor for Alter Ego in Ireland said, “We are delighted to have Lisa represent our Alter Ego brand as we believe she represents the same qualities in terms of style, elegance and a natural approach. Lisa was an obvious fit for our Italian haircare brand which has earned a reputation for innovation and product excellence in the hairdressing industry. We are looking forward to working with Lisa in 2018.”

The salon exclusive, haircare range caters for all hair and scalp types with specific products designed for thick frizzy hair, thinning hair/hair loss or irritated scalp to name a few.

Now in her mid forties, Lisa McGowan started her online blog back in 2015 when she won the Keane’s Jewellers Ladies Day at Limerick racecourse and Best Dressed Lady at the Galway Races the following year and almost immediately her online profile started to grow to a massive 175,000 followers on her Facebook page today.

The blogger has always had a love affair with fashion and has never let age hold her back. She believes in investing in quality, high end clothes and accessories that will last the test of time and now works with Ireland’s top boutiques catering for the 35+ demographic.