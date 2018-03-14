Offaly student fundraising for humanitarian trip to Africa

An Offaly student has started a Go Fund Me account to raise funds for a work placement which provides services for vulnerable people in Uganda.

Twenty-year-old Victoria Dowling is Tullamore native and is currently a second year Politics and International Relations student in University of Limerick from.

She is doing her work placement this May for 10 weeks through VMM International with the Rwenzori Centre for Research and Advocacy in Uganda. RCRA is a non-profit organisation that helps provide many services for the most vulnerable people.

On her Go Fund Me Page, Victoria says, "I am very passionate about working with this organisation and having the chance to help people who need it. Because I have only five weeks to fundraise about €3000, I would be extremely grateful for any help that I can get from you to complete my trip. Please help to share this and spread the word. Thank you so much."

You can help Victoria achieve her target by donating through her Go Fund Page which you can get to by clicking here

Click here to view the VMM international website which gives you more information on volunteering. You can also see the official website for the RCRA by clicking here to find out more about what they do.