Complete dairy herd going up for auction in Offaly

A complete dairy herd will go up for auction on Tuesday next at Golden Vale Mart in Tullamore starting a 12 noon.

The herd owner is PJ Kinnarney, Killurin, Tullamore who is selling the herd for health reasons.

The sale includes 21 heifers in calf and calved and 44 cows, in calf and calved (mostly 2nd to 4th calvers)

The herd is closed and disease free.

For enquiries contact GVM, Tullamore on 057 93 21196.