€700,000 invested in social housing in Offaly village

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD has confirmed that his Department has approved €734,000 to Offaly County Council to purchase 4 new 3 bedroom Social Homes in Walsh Island under the Local Authority Housing Acquisitions Programme.

This funding allocation is part of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland plan.

"The provision of 4 new social homes for Walsh Island will be a welcome addition to Offaly County Council’s housing stock in the area," Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said in welcoming the news.

"The Government is continuing to direct much needed resources to additional housing provision for families in Offaly and I will continue to ensure that this funding is secured for Offaly," she added.