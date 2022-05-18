Shane Lowry's tee time and top notch group announced for US PGA Championship

Shane Lowry will tee off on Thursday evening (Irish time) for his first round at the US PGA Championship, the second Major of the yer.

He is among four Irish golfers taking part at Southern Hills Country Club. Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power are also in the line-up.

TEE TIMES

Rory McIlroy - 14:11

McIlroy will go into this year's PGA Championship as one of the favourites to win the second major of the year. The 33-year-old has won four majors in his career so far (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, and 2014 PGA Championship). The world number seven will tee off at 14:11 (Irish time) alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth on Thursday.

Shane Lowry - 19:03

Offaly's Shane Lowry had his best finish in the PGA Championship last year when he finished T4. The 2019 Open Championship winner will tee off alongside Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott at 19:03 (Irish time) on Thursday evening.

Pádraig Harrington - 14:06

Three-time major champion Pádraig Harrington will tee off alongside Stewart Cink and Jason Dufner at 14:06 (Irish time) on Thursday. The 50-year-old won the PGA Championship in 2008, the same year he lifted the Claret Jug for the second time in a row.

Seamus Power - 18:58

Waterford native Seamus Power will compete in his second major of the year this week. The world number 42 will tee off at 18:58 (Irish time) alongside Russell Knox and Scott Stallings.

ODDS

Rory McIlroy - 12/1

Shane Lowry - 22/1

Seamus Power - 50/1

Pádraig Harrington - 250/1