Proud Offaly connection continues in Clonakilty

Ben Ridegway, right, in action in the Cork SFC final on Sunday.
FORMER Raheen footballer Ben Ridgeway lined out at midfield on the Clonakilty side that was pipped by a point by hot favourites St Finbarr's in the Cork Senior Football Championship final on Sunday.
Ridgeway won an Intermediate Football Championship medal with Raheen in 2014 and was a key figure on their team for a few years. He also played rugby with Tullamore and moved to Cork a few years ago to work on his uncle's farm near Clonakilty in west Cork – he is captain of Bandon Rugby Club and played very well for Clonakilty this year as they reached the Cork final.
He had a great goal chance saved in the first half of Sunday's final and his presence continues a proud Offaly tradition in Clonakilty.
Clonakilty is the home club of long time Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore teacher and football mentor, Ray O'Donovan – O'Donovan played on the Clonakilty side that was also beaten by St Finbarr's in the 1985 county final and their centre half back that day was a former Offaly and Ballycommon footballer, Aidan Scally.
