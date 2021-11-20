Ballinamere and Brosna Gaels to meet in Junior A hurling final

Ballinamere and Brosna Gaels will meet in the Offaly Junior A Hurling final after both scored convincing wins in their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

Ballinamere got the better of Tullamore in the first of the semi-finals in Kilcormac on Saturday morning when winning by 2-18 to 0-11, while later in the afternoon in Moystown, Brosna Gaels secured their place in the final on a 1-15 to 0-8 scoreline.

The sides will now meet in the final next Friday night at The Faithful Fields.

The two finalists had finished in the top two places in the group and had a few weeks off while four other teams battled it out in a series of play offs to see who would claim the other two semi-final places and those three play off games seemed to take their toll on both Tullamore and Kilcormac/Killoughey as they both struggled to get going against sides who had fresher legs.

Two goals in the first nine minutes set Ballinamere on their way to victory over Tullamore. Jack Wyer and Andrew Fitzgerald were the men on the mark with those goals and left Ballinamere 2-3 to 0-1 ahead after nine minutes. They maintained that advantage until half time when they led by 2-9 to 0-7.

Ballinamere edged further ahead on the restart and were 2-13 to 0-9 ahead at the second half water break and stretched further ahead with four points in quick succession and they were full value for their 13 point victory margin at the final whistle.

The second semi-final was a bit closer with Brosna Gaels just ahead by 0-3 to 0-2 after 13 minutes but a burst of 1-2 in two minutes, the goal coming from Dan Kelleher, left Brosna Gaels ahead by 1-5 to 0-2 at the first half water break.

That seemed to release some of the pressure on Brosna Gaels and they picked off points in the second quarter as they built up a 1-10 to 0-5 half time lead.

Scores were hard to come by in the second half and both sides hit a number of wides early in the half as Brosna Gaels led 1-12 to 0-7 at the second half water break, all the second half scores at that point coming from placed balls.

Brosna Gaels pushed further ahead after that and Kilcormac/Killoughey only managed one further score with the last puck of the game as both sides finished with 14 men following a late altercation which saw Lee Colgan (Brosna Gaels) and Tomas Brennan (Kilcormac/Killoughey) red carded in the 61st minute.

Now Ballinamere and Brosna Gaels have a quick turn around as they prepare for Friday night's final and it has the potential to be a very good contest to decide who will be crowned Offaly Junior A hurling champions for 2021.