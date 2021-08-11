Five goals for Fletcher as Offaly reach All-Ireland semi-final

Offaly 6-17

Carlow 1-16

Having beaten Laois and Kildare so for in their campaign, Offaly had already qualified for the All-Ireland Minor B Championship semi-final. They played their final group stage match against Carlow in Birr on Sunday last to determine the final table position and seedings for the semi-final. Before the game however Declan Fogarty announced two changes to his named side with Cayla Fletcher coming on for Faye Mulrooney and Aoife Regan replacing Hannah Riley.

Once the game got underway it was Carlow that opened the scoring with an early point from play, but this was quickly cancelled out by goals from Sinead Hanamy and Cayla Fletcher to give Offaly an early lead. Both sides continued to trade points, but another goal from Kilcormac/Killoughey’s Fletcher just before the first water break left Offaly with a comfortable lead of 3-6 to 0-4. After the water break Offaly extended their lead with yet another goal and two points from Fletcher and two from Clodagh Leahy, to leave it 4-10 to 0-9 at half time.

Offaly continued to dominate the second half, with Cayla Fletcher in top form hitting the net twice more to bring her tally for the day to a remarkable five goals with Clodagh Leahy accurate as always from placed balls to leave the final score showing Offaly 6-17 Carlow 1-16.

This was a useful workout for the Offaly team with Declan Fogarty taking the opportunity to give his subs some game time. They now await the result of the clash between and Derry in the other group in the Championship which will decide who Offaly will play in the semi-final which is due to be played on the 22nd August.

Offaly Scorers, Cayla Fletcher 5-3, Clodagh Leahy 0-8 (6 frees), Sinead Hanamy 1-2, Chloe Fogarty 0-2, Labhaoise Glynn 0-1, Emma Nevin 0-1

Teams:

Offaly: Caoimhe Rice, Hannah Feenane, Sarah Doherty, Denise Connor, Cara Hoare, Orlagh Phelan, Sarah Fitzgerald, Grace Leonard, Caoimhe Darcy, Labhaoise Glynn, Clodagh Leahy, Aoife Regan, Chloe Fogarty, Cayla Fletcher, Sinead Hanamy. Subs: Miriam O’Neill, Maria Maher, Eimear Maher, Niamh Egan, Emma Nevin, Ciara Brady, Aoibhe Kennedy, Leah Gallagher, Chloe Hennessy, Sarah Freeman, Rachel Dillon, Eimear Rigney, Marie Cantwell

Carlow: Aine Irwin, Ella O’Neill, Megan Conran, Marie O’Neill, Olwyn Lawler, Aibha Kiernan, Siofra O’Neill, Moya Jordan, Rebecca Kelly, Rebecca Sheehan, Caoimhe Coady, Anna Murphy, Jenny Sawyer, Niamh Minchin, Kim Doyle.Subs: Megan Conran, Emma Lillis, Niamh Gray, Aoibhe Connolly, Anna Nolan, Hazel Doran, Orla Deacon, Lynsey Ward, Sarah Cox, Rhiannon Kenny, Tara O’Bryne, Emma Drea, Geri Mae Murphy Mara, Caoimhe Jordan