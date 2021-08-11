11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Five goals for Fletcher as Offaly reach All-Ireland semi-final

Five goals for Fletcher as Offaly reach All-Ireland semi-final

Cayla Fletcher racing at goal.

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly 6-17 

Carlow 1-16 

Having beaten Laois and Kildare so for in their campaign, Offaly had already qualified for the All-Ireland Minor B Championship semi-final. They played their final group stage match against Carlow in Birr on Sunday last to determine the final table position and seedings for the semi-final.  Before the game however Declan Fogarty announced two changes to his named side with Cayla Fletcher coming on for Faye Mulrooney and Aoife Regan replacing Hannah Riley. 

Once the game got underway it was Carlow that opened the scoring with an early point from play, but this was quickly cancelled out by goals from Sinead Hanamy and Cayla Fletcher to give Offaly an early lead. Both sides continued to trade points, but another goal from Kilcormac/Killoughey’s Fletcher just before the first water break left Offaly with a comfortable lead of 3-6 to 0-4.  After the water break Offaly extended their lead with yet another goal and two points from Fletcher and two from Clodagh Leahy, to leave it 4-10 to 0-9 at half time.  

Offaly continued to dominate the second half, with Cayla Fletcher in top form hitting the net twice more to bring her tally for the day to a remarkable five goals with Clodagh Leahy accurate as always from placed balls to leave the final score showing Offaly 6-17 Carlow 1-16. 

This was a useful workout for the Offaly team with Declan Fogarty taking the opportunity to give his subs some game time.  They now await the result of the clash between and Derry in the other group in the Championship which will decide who Offaly will play in the semi-final which is due to be played on the 22nd August. 

Offaly Scorers, Cayla Fletcher 5-3, Clodagh Leahy 0-8 (6 frees), Sinead Hanamy 1-2, Chloe Fogarty 0-2, Labhaoise Glynn 0-1, Emma Nevin 0-1 

Teams: 

Offaly: Caoimhe Rice, Hannah Feenane, Sarah Doherty, Denise Connor, Cara Hoare, Orlagh Phelan, Sarah Fitzgerald, Grace Leonard, Caoimhe Darcy, Labhaoise Glynn, Clodagh Leahy, Aoife Regan, Chloe Fogarty, Cayla Fletcher, Sinead Hanamy. Subs: Miriam O’Neill, Maria Maher, Eimear Maher, Niamh Egan, Emma Nevin, Ciara Brady, Aoibhe Kennedy, Leah Gallagher, Chloe Hennessy, Sarah Freeman, Rachel Dillon, Eimear Rigney, Marie Cantwell 

Carlow: Aine Irwin, Ella O’Neill, Megan Conran, Marie O’Neill, Olwyn Lawler, Aibha Kiernan, Siofra O’Neill, Moya Jordan, Rebecca Kelly, Rebecca Sheehan, Caoimhe Coady, Anna Murphy, Jenny Sawyer, Niamh Minchin, Kim Doyle.Subs:  Megan Conran, Emma Lillis, Niamh Gray, Aoibhe Connolly, Anna Nolan, Hazel Doran, Orla Deacon, Lynsey Ward, Sarah Cox, Rhiannon Kenny, Tara O’Bryne, Emma Drea, Geri Mae Murphy Mara, Caoimhe Jordan 

INTERVIEW: Tipperary legend with the midas touch in Offaly on county final bid

Ken Hogan interview

How one Offaly U20 player battled back from car crash injury

PREVIEW: History within touching distance for fast-improving Offaly

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media