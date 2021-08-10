10/08/2021

Offaly fans endure major issues trying to secure All-Ireland tickets

Offaly manager Declan Kelly celebrates with back room staff member Ciaran Daly after semi-final win

Justin Kelly

Offaly and Roscommon supporters have endured a day of technical issues as they try to secure one of 24,000 tickets for this Sunday's All-Ireland U20 Football Final. 

Tickets went on sale for the hugely anticipated final at 10am on Tuesday morning but virtual queues and issues with the Ticketmaster website meant that very few fans from either county had secured tickets by lunchtime. 

A number of people took to Twitter to vent their frustration as they reported being 'kicked out' of the process at various stages. Even supporters who had been told on-screen they had secured tickets couldn't then complete the payment process due to the problem. 

After staying online for hours, one user was told they had five people ahead of them, only to be sent back to the beginning and advised that over 7,000 people were ahead of them in the queue. 

Another labelled the process an "absolute joke," adding that they had been "queueing for hours. Get to top of the queue and it crashes."

Shortly before noon, almost two hours after tickets went on sale, Roscommon GAA posted an update on the issue after contacting Ticketmaster.

At the time of publication, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, supporters are still reporting issues getting tickets due the online facility with Ticketmaster. 

