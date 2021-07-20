St Rynagh's pushed all the way by Shinrone

St Rynagh's 1-17

Shinrone 5-3





After an extraordinary wait, Shinrone and St Rynagh's finally got to meet on a warm evening last Thursday in Lusmagh to play the 2020 Junior B Final

Both of these teams played in the 2019 Junior B final and St Rynagh's came out top on that occasion but after Shinrone taking the Senior League at the same location only days ago, could Shinrone pull off another win? It was all to play for with Shinrone full of confidence and determination to get one over a very familiar opponent.

In the first half St Rynagh's dominated from the off with 1-6 from play and 6 points from frees taken by Helen Dolan. It was a physical first half with a yellow card given to a Shinrone player which could have been a red on another day.

St Rynagh’s Sinead Hanamy was on fire in the first 30 minutes threatening Shinrone’s goal mouth constantly and resulted in a well deserved goal after 11 minutes, and she added two points from play for good measure. Aine Doorley also has to be commended on her first-half display.

Eilish Naughton was yet again super sub for St Rynaghs, along with the impressive Aoife McLoughlin. At half time St Rynagh's lead with the scoreboard reading 1-12 to Shinrone’s 1-2.

Shinrone came out determined in the second half bringing Jane Cleary out to the centre of the field. Both teams maximised the unlimited substitutions rule of the Junior B competition, to give as many players as possible playing time.

Cleary was Shinrone’s biggest danger upfront in the second half and scored a superb goal after a series of blocks and frustrated St Rynagh's backs into losing the ball. Edel O’Meara was also impressive at centre forward for Shinrone.

However, it wasn’t until after the water break that Shinrone started their come back, with the scores coming fast and furious with a flurry of goals in the last few minutes and injury time. Ava Maloney hit a hat trick of goals, one from a penalty, with Debbie Cahill also finding the back of the net and Lusmagh GAA pitch was alive with encouragement from both sides.

With only a few minutes to go after Ava Maloney’s super third goal, the score read St Rynaghs 1-16 to Shinrone’s 5-3. However, the steady and dependable Aoife McLoughlin put a lovely point over for St Rynaghs to give them a two point victory.

Afterwards Player of the Match was awarded to St Rynaghs’ Sinead Hanamy before Chairperson of Offaly Camogie, Robbie Bergin presented the Junior B Shield to St Rynaghs Captain, Natasha Daly

Scorers:

St Rynagh's: Helen Dolan 0-10 (9 from frees), Sinead Hanamy 1-2, Aoife McLoughlin 0-2, Katie O’Connell 0-1, Aoife O’Regan 0-1, Jenny Fox 0-1

Shinrone: Ava Maloney 3-0, Jane Cleary 1-0, Ciara Sammon 0-3 (all from frees), Debbie Cahil 1-0

Teams:

St Rynagh's: Sarah McGarry, Sarah Moylan, Ciara O’Donnell, Heather Moran, Niamh Finneran, Natasha Daly (Captain), Ellie Hickey, Aoife McLoughlin, Helen Dolan, Anna McGuckian, Katie O’Connell, Aine Dooley, Aoife O’Regan, Louise Flannery, Sinead Hanamy. Subs: Holly Boylan, Tara Butler, Emma Nevin, Christina Moloney, Laura Clancy, Eilish Naughton, Rachel Healy, Jenny Fox, Brionna O’Connor, Eva Flannery, Sarah Pearl, Meadbh Doorley, Kaithlynn Curley

Shinrone: Alanna McHugh, Michelle Byrne, Patricia Cleary (Captain), Leona McLeish, Emma Murphy, Edel O’Meara, Eilish Gleeson, Maeve Gleeson, Eimear Maher, Aine O’Meara, Alanna Cleary, Leah Ryan, Aileen Gleeson, Ciara Sammon, Jane Cleary. Subs: Emily Doughan, Michelle Davis, Niamh Egan, Ava Moloney, Kayleigh Bevans, Debbie Cahill, Emma Bergin, Aoife Moloney, Jeanette Feighery.