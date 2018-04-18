Colaiste Choilm youngsters out to emulate success of senior schoolmates

The juvenile hurlers from Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore are one of the Offaly teams in Post Primary Leinster action this week as they aim to emulate the success of their senior side's All-Ireland win.

They are slated to play Naas CBS in the quarter-final of the Top Oil North Leinster PP Schools Juvenile Hurling B quarter-final. The game will take place at 12.30pm at the Éire Og Corra Choill club grounds in Kildare on Wednesday, April 18.

Also in action this week are Banagher College who will face off with Heywood Community School in the Top Oil North Leinster PP Schools Juvenile Hurling B quarter-final at 11.30am at the Banagher College school pitch.

