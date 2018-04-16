WATCH: Tullamore All-Ireland winner's re-worked version of Joxer Goes To Stuttgart is hilarious

Tullamore's Colaiste Choilm have written the iconic Christy Moore song 'Joxer Goes to Stuttgart' following their Senior B Post Primary All-Ireland hurling title win.

VIDEO: The wonderful re-working of Joxer Goes To Stuttgart performed by Colaiste Choilm

Stephen Fitzgearld, Wayne Keating, Ciaran Whelan and Oisin Cumming performed 'Cass goes to Inniskeen' to the tune of the famous Euro 88 anthem as their celebrations continued back at the school.

Barry Cleary and Brian Duignan were also part of the creative process, while 3rd year student Ronan Walsh recorded the event, which took place last Friday.

The song perfectly captures the historic victory for the school, even poking fun at the last minute change of venue and all the extra time drama the game had to offer.

The video surfaced on social media on Monday and has already received close to 2,000 views. We think you'll agree, it is absolutely class.