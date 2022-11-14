Late Clara GAA stalwarts remembered in new book by former footballer - Profits to go to John Buckley Scholarship Fund

TWO of Clara GAA Club's most cherished and missed individuals have been remembered in the latest book by one of their best known former players,

“Grassroots – the second half” is written by P.J. Cunningham, a long time senior footballer for the club in the 1970s, '80s and '90s. Now living in Bray, Cunningham is well known as a journalist with the Sunday Tribune and others and has had a number of books published.

It is dedicated to the memories of long serving Clara GAA chairman, Mick Sheridan, who died earlier this year, and a much loved former Clara senior football goalkeeper, John Buckley who died prematurely in 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

Proceeds from the book will go towards the John Buckley Scholarship Fund. Known fondly as Uncle Buck, the Scholarship Fund is open to Clara GAA and Ladies Football Club members who are going to third level college or taking recognised apprenticeships.

“Grassroots – the second half” is the second in a series of true GAA stories and tales. Cunningham collected the stories from throughout the country and his first book proved very popular.

The second edition includes stories by PJ, Ricey Scully, former Clara resident Aidan Clancy from Cloghatanny as well as compulsive reads from Antrim hurler Sambo McNaughton and Galway's John Connolly, former rugby star Ollie Campbell and former snooker World Champion, Ken Doherty.

A Clara launch of the book took place on Friday evening in Dolan's Pub with several famous GAA figures attending, including Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan; his former Offaly hurling team mate Brian Whelahan; former Offaly hurlers, Damien Martin and Paudge Mulhare; football heroes, Matt Connor and Seamus Darby along with former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

Members of the families of Mick Sheridan and John Buckley attended and John's father Catch, a famous former football refereee thanked P.J for reconising his son and supporting the fund.

MC was another famous referee Brian Gavin and he noted that PJ Cunningham played football for Clara from 1973 until 1994, winning Senior Football Championship medals at the tailend of his career in 1991 and 1993 – he also played underage football for Offaly.

PJ Cunningham stated that Clara was famous for three people: Shane Lowry, Brian Cowen and All-Ireland hurling final refereee Brian Gavin. He revealed that the idea for the book started in his head years ago as he listened to good stories from all over the country. He felt it was important to write these stories down.

Mr Cunningham added that he was keen to support the John Buckley Scholarship Fund and he paid tribute to both him and Mick Sheridan.

Hugh Naughton, chairman of Clara GAA Club thanked PJ for his long service to Clara while Michael Duignan noted his long contribution to Clara and Offaly. Mr Duignan said he was delighted to see Brian Cowen looking so well and he talked about Shane Lowry's success story and the way he has supported Offaly GAA.

The Offaly GAA chairman also paid tribute to Mick Sheridan and John Buckley and he hoped Clara GAA Club would enjoy success again. “Ye have people steeped in the GA and we would love to see you come back bigger and stronger. You have a great tradition,” Mr Duignan smiled.