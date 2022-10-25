'Strive to give our games the profile they deserve' - GAA reveal broadcast details for next five years

The GAA has announced its live, highlights and on-demand media rights arrangements for the next five years (2023-27 seasons inclusive) after the conclusion of negotiations with its television, streaming and radio partners in recent weeks.

Following the expansion of GAAGO’s streaming footprint during the pandemic, exclusive championship games will be made available on the platform in Ireland and overseas from the 2023 season onwards.

RTÉ television will continue to show 31 championship games across the island of Ireland and the BBC retains its Ulster SFC rights.

BBC will also simulcast with RTÉ the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in addition to broadcasting at least one of the finals on the wider BBC TV network annually.

RTÉ will televise the Joe McDonagh cup final, both Tailteann cup semi-finals and the final for the next five years. Additional streaming details from these competitions will follow in due course.

A new sharing arrangement between RTÉ and TG4 will see an increase in the number of Saturday night free to air Allianz League games broadcast while TG4 will continue to broadcast Sunday afternoon and non-regular round Allianz League games. BBC will also stream up to 10 Allianz League games involving Ulster teams per season.

TG4 and RTÉ will continue to provide coverage of the AIB GAA club championships.

TG4 has also retained the rights to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, Eirgrid GAA Football U20 Championship, O’Neills.com GAA Hurling U20 championship, Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education, Masita GAA post-primary and winter provincial competitions.

RTÉ will broadcast at least nine live camogie matches per annum, continue their Sunday night highlights show and introduce a second highlights offering. TG4 will also carry Monday night highlights and other GAA programming as per previous years.

GAAGO will continue to stream matches to the diaspora worldwide and the EU pilot with Galician media outlet TVG is also planned to continue.

Overall, approximately 200 games will be broadcast every year.

GAA media partners have also been awarded enhanced digital in-game and post match digital highlight clip rights complementing the outputs of GAANOW’s online offering since 2018. GAANOW will continue to provide historical GAA content online alongside Premier Sports in Ireland, who have acquired whistle to-whistle full archive match rights.

On radio RTÉ and Raidió na Gaeltachta retain exclusive national live rights while Bauer Media will continue to provide radio score-flash updates on Today FM and Newstalk. BBC Radio Ulster and 24 local IBI radio stations nationwide have also retained their rights.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: “I would like to acknowledge the successful media partnerships we have had and continue to have as we strive to give our games the profile they deserve.

“Maximising exposure of our games and seeking a fair commercial value for them for the betterment of the Association as a whole lay at the heart of our approach to a five-year arrangement that provides certainty and security for all parties involved.

“Maintaining our strong commitment to the Irish language was another cornerstone of negotiations.

“I am pleased that even more of our games will be accessible to members and supporters around the globe and we look forward to working with all of our partners to give our games and activities the highest profile possible.”