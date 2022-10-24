In-form Shamrocks too strong for Kinnitty-Lusmagh



Shamrocks 2-16

Kinnitty-Lusmagh 0-7



Shamrocks clinched the Under-15B hurling title proving too strong for a very young Kinnitty/Lusmagh side in Crinkle recently.

With both sides having been beaten in the "A" championship quarter-finals, it was fitting that they both re-grouped to see off the best of the competition in the "B" Championship and reach this final.

Played in blustery conditions Shamrocks settled well early on aided by the breeze to establish a four-point lead with well taken points from Donal Dooley, Mikey Dunne, Liam Grennan and Conor Egan. Kinnitty/Lusmagh's advances into the Shamrocks half were met with a resolute defence and it was twelve minutes in before Noel Standish registered their first score of the game from a free.

Shamrocks fashioned two more points from Fionn Corcoran and Donal Dooley to take a commanding lead of 6 points to 1 with a quarter of an hour gone in the game. An excellent run and well taken strike by Tiernan Fay settled Kinnitty/Lusmagh again before both defences got on top and ensured all scores were going to be well earned.

Tadhg Sheehan at corner back who was excellent throughout for Kinnitty/Lusmagh cleared great ball and Michael Dooley shored up the defence while the Shamrocks defence of Fionnan Murray, Adam O Meara, Niall Egan and Conor Kinnarney gave little away to their opponents when they entered the danger area. There were no scores in the period from the 18th to 26th minute which included a lengthy stoppage for an injury to Mikey Dunne who would not return to the fray, but Shamrocks settled again and hit a purple patch with five points from Dooley (2), Egan (2) and Coughlan just before the break. While the score line did not flatter Shamrocks given their level of dominance in the first half, one wondered if they had made sufficient use of the stiff breeze against a very well drilled Kinnitty/Lusmagh side.

There was no doubting the Kinnity/Lusmagh intent at the start of the second half as they set about reducing the deficit with an early Michael Dooley point. Shamrocks responded almost immediately with a fantastic long range score from Liam Grennan who was excellent throughout. There were further scores for both sides in the shape of points from Tiernan Fay and Donal Dooley from shamrocks before the real turning point of the game arrived in the 37th minute.

A really well-worked team move from Kinnitty/Lusmagh ended with James O'Brien being put in on goal only to have his shot deflected wide by a combination of Shamrocks No.1 Daithi Guinan and corner back Fionnan Murray. The resulting 65 was duly converted by Noel Standish but from the puck out the ever efficient John Hickey at wing back for Shamrocks gained possession and cleared the ball downfield where Fionn Corcoran grabbed his chance with both hands and struck a crisp shot to the net despite the best efforts of Ben Ryan to keep it out.

A further rallying point from Michael Dooley was a good response but this was quickly cancelled out by a nicely taken point by Sean Kenny off the left wing. Shamrocks second goal followed soon after when Conor Thornton who had a fine hour of hurling at centre back delivered in a lovely ball to Donal Dooley who was strong and determined to finish the game off with a fine goal.

Shamrocks centre forward David Coughlan added to his tally on the day before departing the scene having received a great pass from Eoin Monaghan who was impressive throughout at right half forward. Donal Dooley had time to add to his tally too before the final whistle was blown. To their credit Kinnitty/Lusmagh who had a significant number of players that will play at this age group next year and some the following year, never threw in the towel and Michael Dooley got two more points in the closing stages as they continued to fight admirably.

Shamrocks will be happy with their progress this year having also reached the dual club hurling league final where they were defeated by KK by two points on the night. There were very solid performances from the Shamrocks side by Daithi Guinan in the goals who was a steady hand, with Adam O’Meara imperious at full back in front of him. Conor Thornton, Liam Grennan and Donal Dooley were amongst a really strong spine for the Shamrocks side. From the Kinnitty/Lusmagh side Tadgh Sheehan and Ruairc Fay were solid throughout on a difficult day while the scorers of Michael Dooley, Noel Standish and Tiernan Fay were always involved in the thick of things.

This game was tighter than the scoreline suggests and but for key scores at crucial times in the game this could have been a lot closer for a finish. No doubt Shamrocks were deserving winners but Kinnity/Lusmagh can certainly be very proud of the efforts of their very young side.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Conor Egan (Shamrocks): The list of contenders for this accolade would be largely dominated by Shamrocks, however, there were fine displays by Michael Dooley and Ruairc Fay in the Kinnitty/Lusmagh midfield while Noel Standish was a threat throughout. Although Donal Dooley finished the game and the season as Shamrocks top scorer and Adam O’Meara had a fine display at fullback, it was the performance of Egan that caught the eye as he was industrious and influential during the key periods of the game scoring some nice points as well as delivering quality ball to the inside forward line. He was awarded a new sliothar by the Kinnitty/Lusmagh management team at the end of the game recognising his display in what was a very sporting moment.



THE TEAMS

Shamrocks: Daithi Guinan, Fionnan Murray, Adam O’Meara, Niall Egan, Conor Kinnarney, Conor Thornton, John Hickey, Liam Grennan, Conor Egan, Eoin Monaghan, David Coughlan, Sean Kenny, Fionn Corcoran, Donal Dooley, Mikey Dunne. Subs Finn Coleman (’21) Ryan Healion (’49) Dylan Murphy Smith (’50) Finnan Conroy (’53) and Cathal Moran (’56) John O’Meara.

Kinnitty: Ben Ryan, Daniel Corboy, Emmet O’Brien, Tadhg Sheehan, Liam Boland, Ray Ryan, Col Sheehan, Michael Dooley, Ruairc Fay, Anthony Collins, Noel Standish, Irla Sheehan, Tiernan Fay, Paddy Moran, James O’Brien, Jaden Flaherty, Michael Dennedy, Mossy Dooley, Ryan Moloney, Gerry Ryan.

Referee – Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).

REFEREE WATCH

Adam Kinahan was efficient throughout ensuring this game flowed and that the hurlers from both teams were allowed to play the game as it should be played. There was little by way of big calls to make but like all good referees the fact that there were no major incidents to deal with was largely down to the command he had on the game from the outset.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH



Within ninety seconds of Kinnity/Lusmagh having a goal snuffed out by Daithi Guinan, Shanrocks had the ball in the back of the Kinnity/Lusmagh net with a crisp strike to the corner of the net by Fionn Corcoran.



VENUE WATCH



The surface in Crinkle was immaculate and given the heavy rainfall which preceded the game it is a credit to all involved in Crinkle GAA that they had the pitch in such fine condition.

THE SCORERS



Shamrocks: Donal Dooley 1-6 (2 frees), Fionn Corcoran 1-1, Conor Egan 0-3, David Coughlan 0-2, Liam Grennan 0-2, Sean Kenny 0-1 and Mikey Dunne 0-1.

Kinnitty/Lusmagh: Michael Dooley 0-3 (0-2frees), Noel Standish 0-2 (1free, 1 65) Tiernan Fay 0-2.