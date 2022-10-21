Search

21 Oct 2022

Who will TG4’s Underdogs take on this year?

The Underdogs is a unique group of hurlers, assembled from different clubs all across the country - the only rule is that the hurlers have never played at Liam McCarthy Cup level. 

21 Oct 2022 1:41 PM

TG4 are proud to announce that the Underdogs will be taking on the winners of the 2022 Allianz National Hurling League, Waterford

The match will be played in SETU Arena, Waterford under lights on Saturday 29th October at 8.00pm and will air live on TG4 GAA BEO: Underdogs v Port Láirge.

This will be the debut game for returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald, as he takes charge of the Deise for the second time. The excitement in Waterford will be palpable as everyone asks the question - Will the return of Davy Fitz spell defeat for all-star management team John Allen, Claire O’Connor and Jamie Wall? 

Over the course of the Underdogs series, we have followed the players over their six-month journey as they prepare for the match of their lives. We have seen their trials and tribulations, as well as hearing their incredible stories of tragedy and triumph. Now, after an intense period of preparation and training they are ready to face the Allianz National Hurling League champions, Waterford.

Ticket Information: Tickets to attend the game are on sale from Thurs 20th October 9:45pm, to purchase go to

WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS

Underdogs panel:

  • Aaron Smiley - Antrim
  • Cian Moore - Galway
  • Cian O'Rourke - Clare
  • Cillian O Fionngusha - Clare
  • Colin Palmer - Laois
  • Conor Floyd - Tipperary
  • Dan Cunnane - Clare
  • Darren Kelly - Cork
  • Dave Ryan Rose - Tipperary
  • Eric Finn - Dublin
  • Evan McMahon - Clare
  • Jack Kenny - Galway
  • Joe Millerick - Cork
  • John Casey - Dublin
  • Karl Murray - Longford
  • Martin Kelly - Kilkenny
  • Naoise De Bhaldraithe - Dublin
  • Oisín Ó Dúnaigh - Waterford
  • Paul Fagan - Meath
  • Philip O'Brien - Meath
  • Reece Gavin - Kildare
  • Robert O'Donnell - Limerick
  • Seamus Barry - Waterford
  • Seamus Hoctor - Westmeath
  • Sean Buggy - Kilkenny
  • Shane Lawler - Wexford
  • Shane Phelan - Laois
  • Stephen Guilfoyle - Offaly
  • Tom Stafford - Wexford
  • Tommy Barry - Clare
  • Tommy Foley - Wexford

