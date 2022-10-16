Impressive Edenderry claim junior hurling honours

A VERY solid, competent performance gave Edenderry a deserved win over Ballinamere in the Junior Hurling Championship final in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship final

Edenderry 3-14

Ballinamere 1-13

While Ballinamere battled to the end and had the gap back to just one score, a goal, in injury time, there was no disputing the superiority of the Edenderry men. They dominated for extended periods, were less wasteful up front and had most of the game's outstanding performers.

They were worried when Ballinamere got the gap back to 2-13 to 1-13 with a minute of the three minutes of injury time played. The possibility of Ballinamere salvaging a result that looked beyond them for most of the second half was very much there but a goal and a point from veteran sub Cillian Farrell got Edenderry across the line.

Edenderry had introduced two stalwarts from the 1990s inside the last ten minutes. Sean Og Farrell, now around the 50 mark, had won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Offaly in 1994 while Cillian Farrell, in his mid 40s, won one four years later. Edenderry were 2-13 to 1-11 up when they brought in those subs and it almost unravelled for them late on.

Indeed they were very fortunate not to concede a goal when Alan Geoghegan's shot was almost fumbled into the net by Stephen Guilfoyle in the 59th minute. Edenderry were very relieved to see it go over the bar and two minutes later Conor Wyer's free left just a goal with it and Ballinamere were pushing with dangerous intent.

They didn't, however, clear the ball when they had it in their grasp and this led to Cillian Farrell's 62nd minute point that put a safe four in it and he was then set up for a goal by the excellent David Hanlon.

Anything other than an Edenderry win, however, would have been travesty of justice. In David Hanlon and Martin Keogh, they had the game's two outstanding figures while Offaly footballer, Cian Farrell made a very significant contribution off the bench, sparking new life into the Edenderry attack and ensuring another area of threat for an under pressure Ballinamere rearguard.

Edenderry were solid all over the field, didn't make many mistakes and gave a very steady display. Ballinamere tried very hard but didn't truly get going. They were competitive but they missed too much and their nine second half wides were particularly damaging – some of those should have been points and they just couldn't afford that volume of misses.

The first half provided great entertainment and was full of swings and round abouts. With the wind on their back, Edenderry started like a high speed train.

Their forwards were very sharp and lively, getting four points in six minutes and then they broke through for a crucial goal after Dan Wyer had opened Ballinamere's account with a 7th minute free. A minute later, Oisin O'Grady did very well to bat a Shane Cummins ball to the net and with a 1-4 to 0-1 lead, it was looking good for Edenderry.

Ballinamere then found a rich vein of form, putting on great pressure. Michael Murphy got a 16th minute goal, a similar one to Edenderry's, as he got his hurl to an Eoin Boland free. Dan Wyer (free) and Barry O'Rourke added points and suddenly it was a draw match, 1-4 each after 19 minutes.

Edenderry responded superbly. They got three points on the trot, Nicholas Minnock replied for Ballinamere and the reds got on for a second goal three minutes from the break. Martin Keogh did very well as he raced in from the right and drove the ball low into the net. He added a lovely point as Edenderry led by 2-8 to 1-5 at half time.

Edenderry looked like they would win almost the whole way through the seond half and were able to stay five to six points up for a long time. They were able to respond any time Ballinamere exerted pressure and still held a six point lead, 2-11 to 1-8 after 40 minutes.

Two Ballinamere points from Dan Wyer (free) and Billy Fogarty cut it to four points after 43 minutes but team captain David Hanlon really came into his own at this stage, striking the next two to restore a six point lead. Wyer's free left Ballinamere trailing by five and they briefly threatened to pull it out of the fire before Edenderry got home.

MATCH ANALYSIS

MAN OF THE MATCH

Martin Keogh (Edenderry): Martin Keogh gets the nod ahead of David Hanlon, who also had a great game for Edenderry. Keogh oozed class and was excellent as Edenderry got into a winning position. He scored 1-2 but contributed a lot more than that as he ensured an uncomfortable afternoon for the Ballinamere defence.

THE SCORERS

Edenderry: Martin Keogh 1-2, David Hanlon 0-5 (2f), Oisin O'Grady (1f) and Cillian Farrell 1-1 each, Shane Cummins 0-2, Cian Farrell, Mark Abbott and Briain Nolan 0-1 each.

Ballinamere: Dan Wyer 0-7 (7f), Michael Murphy 1-0, Conor Wyer (f), Barry O'Rourke, Nicholas Minnock, Daryl Troy, Alan Geoghegan and Billy Fogarty 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

EDENDERRY: Stephe Guilfoyle; Liam Kennedy, Daniel Nolan, Ciaran Nolan; Eoin Dunne, Lorcan O'Dwyer, Briain Nolan; Dylan Foy, Loughlin Walsh; Mark Abbott, David Hanlon, Alan Harte; Shane Cummins, Martin Keogh, Oisin O'Grady. Subs – Cian Farrell for O'Grady (33m), Paul Hanlon for Ciaran Nolan (44m), Sean Og Farrell for Cummins (53m), Cillian Farrell for Abbot (56m).

BALLINAMERE: Kieran McLoughlin; Cathal Treacy, David Gillespie, Michael McDermott; Conor Doran, Andrew Walsh, Eoin Boland; Barry Cleary, Conor Wyer; Barry O'Rourke, Michael Murphy, Dan Wyer; Luke Wyer, Daryl Troy, Nicholas Minnock. Subs – Danny O'Brien for Treacy (HT), Billy Fogarty for Minnock (33m), Alan Geoghegan for Troy (38m).

Referee – Simon Whelahan (Birr).

REFEREE WATCH

Simon Whelahan had a steady game. He allowed play to run, applied the rules consistently and was not a factor in the result.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Edenderry's second goal from Martin Keogh in the 27th minute was pivotal. It was an excellent strike and helped them to a six point cushion at half time.

VENUE WATCH

A mighty job was done by workers to get the pitch in tip top shape after the minor football final on Saturday. They had a narrow window to get it rolled and it meant that the pitch was in its usual quality condition for this final.

TALKING POINT

The introduction of Cillian Farrell and Sean Og Farrell in the last ten minutes. Both bucked the trend by playing county hurling for Offaly in an era when the game was very strong in the county, there was quality hurlers all over and they won All-Ireland medals. Their progression into hurlers of that calibre was very much the road less travelled for Edenderry men and they will have been delighted to have shared in this success. It could have back fired for Edenderry as they briefly threatened to let it slip in the closing minutes. The game wasn't in the bag at that stage and questions would have been asked had Ballinamere come back but Cillian Farrell got a clinching 1-1 – Sean Og also won good ball.

WHAT'S NEXT

There is no Leinster club campaign for the junior champions as intermediate winners, Shamrocks go into that competition.

STATISTICS

Wides: Edenerry – 6 (4 in first half); Ballinamere – 13 (4 in first half).

Yellow cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.