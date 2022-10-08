Clinical Shamrocks clinch U15 B football tile

A clear blue sky and a bright sun greeted Shamrocks and St Vincent’s on Saturday morning. Ballinagar was the venue as the two sides went toe-to-toe for the right to call themselves 2022 Offaly Under 15 B Football Champions. It took extra time to separate the sides, but in the end, Shamrocks were victorious.

Offaly Under 15 Football Championship B Final

Shamrocks 2-13

St Vincent’s 1-10

(After extra time)

But the scoreline of 2-13 to 1-10 flatters the new champions to say the least. While the men in red, green and blue were clinical and efficient, St Vincent’s only have themselves to blame for not taking the trophy home, kicking thirteen wides across the eighty minutes.

Shamrocks got off to a great start with two frees in quick succession from Michael Lambe. St Vincent’s were camped in the Shamrocks’ half for fifteen straight minutes after that, playing fast, attacking football. But Shamrocks stood up to the pressure with some resolute defending and conceded only one point in the opening twenty minutes.

Daniel Scally grabbed a wonderful score for Vincent’s in the 25th minute but his team will rue their five wides; they were arguably the better team across the opening thirty but found themselves trailing by 0-5 to 0-2 at half time.

Shamrocks tightened their grip on the game just thirty seconds into the second half when Conor Thornton found the net. But Vincent’s had a goal of their own just three minutes later through captain, Cormac Whittle.

The goal spurred on St Vincent’s. Shane Lawless and Charlie Burns picked up their game and added a spark to their team. Lawless is a clever player who had a huge influence on the game; so too, Burns, who was easily the biggest and strongest player on the pitch.

But again, the men in yellow were guilty of not taking their chances, kicking six second-half wides. To further compound their woe, Vincent’s conceded a lot of soft frees, giving themselves a lot to do against very clinical opposition. At 1-8 apiece, the sides could not be separated after 60 minutes as the final headed for extra time.

Daniel Scally’s point in the 63rd minute put St Vincent’s in front for the first time in the game – but it would be the last. Shamrocks were much the better side in the last fifteen minutes and led by three points as the final was drawing to a close. Daithi Guinan struck a powerful shot that rippled MJ Darby’s net late on to put an emphatic look on the scoreboard for Shamrocks – deserved winners in the end.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Michael Lambe (Shamrocks): Shamrocks’ midfielder, Michael Lambe was a step above the field on Saturday. The young man demonstrated that he is a beautiful striker of a ball, converting five important points for his team. Lambe led from the front from the very first whistle, always getting involved with the play and always looking to advance his team up the pitch. He formed an outstanding partnership in midfield alongside his captain, Conor Egan.



THE SCORERS

Shamrocks: Michael Lambe (0-5) (5 frees), Mark Bryant (0-5) (4 frees), Conor Thornton (1-0), Daithi Guinan (1-0), Conor Egan (0-2) (1 free), Liam Grennan (0-1)

St Vincent’s: Charlie Burns (0-4) (2 frees), Shane Lawless (0-3) (1 free), Cormac Whittle (1-0), Daniel Scally (0-2), Darragh Sullivan (0-1) (1 free)



THE TEAMS

Shamrocks: Adam Carroll, Eoin Monaghan, Donal Dooley, Niall Egan, Fionnan Murray, David Coughlan (JC), Conor Kinnarney, Michael Lambe, Conor Egan (JC), Sean Kenny, Liam Grennan, Finn Colman, Daithi Guinan, Mark Bryant, Conor Thornton Subs: Cathal Moran (Blood Sub) (36 mins for N. Egan), Max Cullen (55 mins for M. Bryant)

St Vincent’s: MJ Darby, Tyler Evans, Calum Brennan, Jamie Donoghue, James Geraghty, Tadgh Kelly, Deasún McNamee, Cormac Whittle (C), Dylan Dunne, Shane Lawless, Daniel Scally, Darragh Sullivan, Paddy Burns, Charlie Burns, Ciaran Owen, Subs: Dara Flanagan (70 mins for D. Dunne)



REFEREE WATCH

Referee Paurig Gallagher had a fine game, establishing authority from the word ‘go’ and doing his best to facilitate an open, free-flowing game.



TALKING POINT

St Vincent’s kicked thirteen wides in eighty minutes, compared to Shamrocks’ five. In the end, that was the difference and what ultimately cost the men in yellow. Vincent’s dominated possession and territory for most of the game. But five wides in the first half, six in the second, and a further two in Extra Time severely hampered their chances of winning.



VENUE WATCH

There’s a lot to be said for a roof, as was seen in the 45th minute when the heaven’s opened, drawing the crowd to the stand like flies to honey. Ballinagar’s pristine stand and ample parking made for a great fan experience for the sizeable crowd in attendance. The pitch, as well, was in immaculate condition, no doubt playing it’s part in the great football on display.



STATISTICS

Wides: Shamrocks – 5 (3 in first half, 2 in E.T.); St Vincent’s 13 (5 in first half, 6 in second half, 2 in E.T.).

Yellow cards: Shamrocks – 1 (Conor Egan); St Vincents – 1 (Darragh Sullivan).

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.