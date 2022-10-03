Search

03 Oct 2022

Shinrone camogie team started sensational weekend for parish in style

Shinrone camogie team started sensational weekend in style

The Shinrone team before Saturday's Senior A Semi Final in St Brendan's Park (Photo by Tara Dockery).

Reporter:

Sally Hurley

03 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

The clash of Shinrone and St Cillian's was a competitive match where Shinrone lead from the start and St Cillians were always chasing.  At half time it was Shinrone 1-6 St Cillian's 0-5 in a half that saw a ball come off the St Cillian's post and a good reaction from Ciara Sammon at full forward saw the ball go into the net for Shinrone. 

HQ Physio Camogie Senior A Semi Final 

Shinrone 1-12
St Cillian's 0-12

It was the start of a sensational weekend for Shinrone, who made history on Sunday when winning the Senior Hurling Championship for the first time on Sunday, beating Kilcormac-Killoughey in the final.

Grainne Egan made life very uncomfortable for St Cillian's with attacking runs at their defence throughout the first half. St Cillian's looked sharp up front with Caoimhe O’Donovan and Rachel Brennan being their main threat and with the quality of Aisling Brennan and Caitlin Fitzgerald feeding ball in to them it was an exciting first 30 minutes. However, Sharon Shanahan was dominant as sweeper for Shinrone and cleared a lot of easy ball up the field for her team.

In the second half Micheala Morkan and Grainne Egan increased Shinrone’s lead and St Cillian’s kept in touch with frees from Dara Hanamy. St Cillians never gave up and got to within one point of Shinrone after a strong comeback in the last 15 minutes, which saw them have a lot of possession and with 2 minutes to go it looked like the game could have been heading to extra time but Shinrone just did enough to keep ahead of the opposition with two more frees converted in the dying minutes of the game. 

It has been a tough few days for St Cillian's who lost in a dramatic finish in Intermediate Cup Final just seven days previously with some of the same players involved.  But, with such a young team of talent they will have other opportunities to be on the right side of the scoreboard in years to come.

Shinrone have had a steady team line out for the past few years and that experience proved its worth for them in the last 15 minutes. Grainne Egan was on fire for Shinrone and was their main target on every attack. Sharon Shanahan had an excellent game after a lot of days sitting on the bench due to injury. With the likes of Marion Crean, Micheala Morkan, Christine Cleary, Caitlin O’Meara to name just a few, Shinrone have a team that will fancy their chances in the final

Teams:  

Shinrone:  Emer Reynolds, Aoife Moloney, Sarah Cleary, Kate Bergin, Aoife Liffey, Marion Crean, Sharon Shananan, Christine Cleary, Orla Maher, Michaela Morkan, Caitlin O`Meara, Jane Cleary, Eimear Maher, Ciara Sammon, Grainne Egan. Subs:  Andrea Kieran, Aine O`Meara, Aislinn Ryan, Eilish Gleeson, Aileen Gleeson, Oonagh Gleeson, Maeve Gleeson, Nicola Keeshan, Keileigh Brooks, Alanna McHugh, Nicola Cleary, Emma Murphy, Louise O'Brien

St Cillian's:   Caoimhe Rice, Cathy Fogarty, Siobhan Killeen, Lisa Hoctor, Cara Hoare, Aisling Brennan, Ciara Brennan, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Niamh Killeen, Claire Hogan, Elizabeth Harding, Dara Hanamy, Caoimhe O`Donovan, Rachel Brennan, Roisin Pinches. Subs:  Sarah Freeman, Kacey Larkin, Aoife O`Donovan, Aine Kennedy, Sarah O`Rourke, Orla Killeen, Aoife Hoctor, Emma Harding, Elaine Hanlon, Sinead Hoctor, Anna Hoctor, Caoimhe Ginty, Sinead Fallon, Molly Hogan, Kate Hogan

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media