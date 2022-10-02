Relieved Crinkill hold on for deserved win in Junior B Hurling Championship Final

A RELIEVED Crinkill held on for dear life to edge out St Rynagh's in a very closely contested Junior “B” Hurling Championship final in O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior “B” Hurling Championship final

Crinkill 1-12

St Rynagh's 1-10

Over the course of the hour plus, Crinkill were marginally the better team and deserved to win. However, they made life very difficult for themselves in the closing quarter, losing their way and conceding careless, sloppy frees. It allowed St Rynagh's to get back into it and they were very close to forcing a replay or, indeed, winning it.

Crinkill would have been disgusted if they hadn't taken this title at the first attempt. Junior “B” is a long way back for a club who has competed at intermediate and junior level inside the last decade. They really needed to get out of this grade and they managed to do so with a hard working, honest, if flawed, performance.

It was an entertaining game with very little between the sides throughout – the hurling was tough, hard but with plenty of skill thrown in. Crinkill missed too much in the first half, encountering early free taking difficulty as well as having a couple of wides from play.

They were 0-2 to 0-1 ahead when James Corrigan got in for a 10th minute goal for St Rynagh's after gathering a Declan Kelly ball. Crinkill got the next three points to lead by 0-5 to 1-1 after 19 minutes and should have been further ahead at this stage. At half time, St Rynagh's led by 1-4 to 0-6 and Crinkill had plent to do.

The winners played much better in the third quarter, getting on top all over the field. Thomas Bailey got a quick point for them and Evin Milne blasted home a fantastic 31st minute goal after a good Gerard Hutchinson run.

David Evoy, moving with real intent, in the second half, added a point and Crinkill smelled blood. Cathal Errity added two frees and Crinkill were 1-10 to 1-4 ahead after 41 minutes.

They really should have coasted home from here but instead it almost unravelled for them. Corrigan (free) and Declan Kelly pointed as St Rynagh's sensed their opponents new vulnerability. Crinkill were living on their wits – a penalty had been awarded for St Rynagh's in the 36th minute and then over turned after referee Sean Michael Maher spoke with the umpires. Similarly a James Corrigan goal was over ruled in the 48th minute after an umpire pointed out a foul.

Both decisions were correct but they would not always fall for a side.McEvoy settled Crinkill with a 49th minute free but St Rynagh's threw the kitchen sink at them. Corrigan got four frees to bring it back to a point in injury time and Crinkill were largely the architects of their own trouble – some of their fouls were completely unnecessary as Crinkill made late tackles or made one handed swipes at the ball.

They did, however, continue to battle for everything with great tenacity, repulsed a couple of Rynagh's attacks and a 62nd minute free from Cathal Errity got them across the line – Jody Milne got sent off in the 63rd minute for a second yellow card but it didn't matter at that stage.

MATCH ANALYSIS

MAN OF THE MATCH

Keith Hoare (Crinkill): Keith Hoare caught the eye with a very good corner back display. He did his primarily defensive duties well and was tight and honest. He won good ball, using it very well and gave a very tidy display. Paul Heather was also a contender for Crinkill while Declan Kelly had a very good game for St Rynagh's.

THE SCORERS

Crinkill: Cathal Errity 0-6 (6f), Evin Milne 1-0, David McEvoy and Thomas Bailey 0-2 each, Paul Heather and Jody Milne 0-1 each.

St Rynagh's: James Corrigan 1-5 (5f), Oisin Flannery 0-3 (3f), Declan Kelly 0-2.

THE TEAMS

CRINKILL: Oisin Corboy; Keith Hoare, Brian Scully, James Hartnett; Jake Heather, Keith McEvoy, Brodie Larkin; Conor Franks, Paul Heather; Cathal Errity, David McEvoy, Evin Milne; Jody Milne, Thomas Bailey, Gerard Hutchinson. Subs – Kevin Hogan for Hutchinson (62m).

ST RYNAGH'S: Declan Tanner; Anthony Devery, Darragh Kenny, Thomas Daly; Declan Kelly, Fergus Shortt, John Flannery; Sean Finneran, Enda Flynn; Aidan Cannon, Kevin Lynch, Cathal Mannion; Evan Conroy, James Corrigan, Oisin Flannery. Subs – Alex Flynn for Cannon (34m), Ciaran Cox for Mannion (46m), Conor Gaughan for John Flannery (46m), Peter Mongan for Finneran (49m), Oran Foy for Oisin Flannery, inj. (52m),

Referee – Sean Michael Maher (Seir Kieran).

REFEREE WATCH

Sean Michael Maher was consistent. He regularly penalised over carry carrying but no side could claim to be victimised with this. He did well when he awarded St Rynagh's what looked a very soft penalty in the 36th minute as Crinkill's James Hartnett cleared his lines and Evan Conroy went down – it looked a wrong decision but he consulted with his umpires and overturned it, throwing the ball in. He also initially allowed a James Corrigan goal in the 48th minute but ruled it out after talking with his umpires – again it was the right decision as Corrigan had definitely fouled Brian Scully while waiting for the ball to drop.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Evin Milne's goal early in the second half was crucial for Crinkil.

VENUE WATCH

O'Connor Park was in excellent shape and with a lot of people coming in early for the senior hurling final, this decider was witnessed by a lot more than normal for a junior “B” one.

TALKING POINT

Crinkill will be delighted to get back out of junior “B” hurling and up a grade. They needed this a lot more than St Rynagh's.

WHAT'S NEXT

That concludes the season for both sides.

STATISTICS

Wides: Crinkill – 7 (6 in first half); St Rynagh's – 6 (2 in first half).

Yellow cards: Crinkill – 2 (Jody Milne 2); St Rynagh's – 1 (John Flannery).

Red card: Crinkill – 1 (Jody Milne 2 yellows); St Rynagh's - 0.