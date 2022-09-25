Superb Ballycommon strangle all resistance out of devastated Raheen

BALLYCOMMON enjoyed one of their greatest ever days as they strangled all resistance out of a fancied Raheen side in a compelling Intermediate Football Championship final in O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship final



Ballycommon 1-13

Raheen 2-6

It was a super display by Ballycommon. They were the better team by a country mile on the day, grabbing control of the game in the second quarter and keeping a vice like grip on the game in the second half.

In fact their win was way more convincing and comprehensive than the final scoreline indicates. Ballycommon played excellent, composed football and used their strengths very well.

Their dominance is reflected by the fact that both Raheen's goals were fortunate rather than created. The first came in the 50th minute when a Dylan Hyland free rebounded off the high post and was punched to the net by Conor Carroll. The second came four minutes into injury time when Hyland dropped another free short and Paddy Rigney managed to punch it to the net – that goal had zero bearing on the outcome as Ballycommon were home and dry at that stage.

It was Ballycommon's best performance of the year, one of their best ever and they will move up a grade confident of being able to compete.

It was a very entertaining game and the tactics and match-ups added to the intrigue and entertainment. Ballycommon decided to put Aian Bracken on Dylan Hyland, playing one of the best defenders in Offaly, David Dempsey, at wing forward.

It was a good day for the Ballycommon management as those decisions worked a dream. While Dylan Hyland did his very best and his striking from frees as well as his one point from play was one of the few bright lights for Raheen, Bracken was excellent on him – he tackled tenaciously, stuck to him like glue, made vital interceptions and moved the ball well.

The decision to play Dempsey at wing forward looked suspect but it yielded a powerful dividend – he did exactly what Ballycommon wanted him to do, very steady, forcing Raheen to move out wide on him which left space in the centre – that was brilliantly exploited by Gareth Mann who had a field day. Dempsey won crucial ball, put in big hits and was so steady on the day.

Ballycommon had heroes all over the field. Mann had one of his best ever games, running riot and Raheen never got to grips with him. Chulainn Boland, Micheal Conneely, the brilliant Brian Todd, Sean Conway, Conor Dunne, Stephen Conneely and the outstanding Christopher Kenny also excelled but this was one of those rare days where every Ballycommon player hit form.

It was a devastating defeat for Raheen who just didn't perform. They were well beaten by Clonbullogue in last year's final but this defeat and performance was worse in its own way. They struggled from the start and had too many players either not at the races or not at their very best. Their defence was never comfortable while James Lalor did attempt to drive them on from midfield. He really battled in the second half but his partner Declan Byrne was taken off. The Raheen attack never got going and Hyland and Conor Carroll, effective in a ball winning role were their two best forwards – Paddy Rigney showed moments of class and good opportunism to score 1-2.

Raheen were hugely worried at an early stage and had replaced two forwards, Kaelyn Thompson and Glen Hassett by the 27th minute – only Hyland and Conor Carroll had no reason to be looking at the sideline when it was announced that changes were being made, though Paddy Rigney did well in the second half. Another forward, Jimmy Nolan and a midfielder Declan Byrne were gone by the three quarter stage and it was one of those days where nothing went right for them – Ballycommon deserve a lot of the credit for this.

It was a teak tough, no quarter asked or given final as both sides rattled into each other with everything they had.

They certainly tried to soften each other up in the early stages and it took eight minutes for the first score, a Gareth Mann point for Ballycommon. Dylan Hyland was the only Raheen forward to score in the first half as their attack struggled badly, hitting some very poor wides and also dropping shots short.

Hyland got three quality points in the first half. His first two, a strike from play and a beautifully struck “45” levelled it up at 0-2 each. By the time he got his third, from a free in injury time, Ballycommon had got on top all over the field and turned the screw.

Gareth Mann got two frees and then Conor Dunne got in for a 26th minute goal after a super build up involving David Dempsey and Christopher Dempsey. Stephen Conneely added a fine point before that Hyland free left Raheen trailing by 1-5 to 0-3 behind at half time and with huge improving to do.

The way in which Ballycommon controlled the second half commanded the utmost of respect. Raheen had a brief pep in their step at the start of the second half but reality soon returned and Ballycommon played some super attacking football to lead by 1-11 to 0-5 after 46 minutes – the quality of their football, the way they sprayed the ball around and showed for it was very good.

Paddy Rigney and Dylan Hyland had almost got in for goal in the 42nd minute and Carroll's 50th minute one gave Raheen brief hope. Hyland added another superb free to reduce it to five points and a second goal at this stage would have changed everything. Instead, Ballycommon kept doing the right thing. Gareth Mann got a free, Conor Dunne a lovely score from play and it meant that Paddy Rigney's goal was only of academic interest.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Gareth Mann (Ballycommon): All the contenders were on the Ballycommon team. Aidan Bracken will be celebrated long and hard in Ballycommon this winter but Gareth Mann was the outstanding player on the field. He scored eight points, four from play but brought much more to the table. He really dictated the game, using the ball so well and Raheen took a long time before they made a change.



THE SCORERS

Ballycommon: Gareth Mann 0-8 (4f), Conor Dunne 1-2, Stephen Conneely 0-2, Christopher Kenny 0-1.

Raheen: Paddy Rigney 1-2, Dylan Hyland 0-4 (2f and 1 '45').



THE TEAMS

BALLYCOMMON: Paul Scally; Aidan Bracken, Karl Dunne, Donal Scally; Chulainn Boland, Barry Bracken, Michael Conneely; Tom Mealiffe, Brian Todd; Sean Conway, Gareth Mann, David Dempsey; Stephen Conneely, Conor Dunne, Christopher Kenny. Subs – Matthew Dempsey for David Dempsey inj. (59m), Robert Conneely for Conway (62m), Kenneth Mann for Michael Conneely (64m), Ian Scally for Kenny (64m).

RAHEEN: Mark Byrne; Eamon Bolger, Mikey Keogh, David Carthy; Liam Boland, Brian Corcoran, Adam Kelly; James Lalor, Declan Byrne; Kaelyn Thompson, Glen Hassett, Jimmy Nolan; Paddy Rigney, Conor Carroll, Dyland Hyland. Subs – Richie Reynolds for Thompson (27m), Dylan Cahill for Hassett (27m), Niall Dempsey for Nolan (38m), Eoin Corcoran for Byrne (43m).

Referee – Chris Dwyer (Clara).



REFEREE WATCH

Chris Dywer had an excellent game and was not a factor in the match at all.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Conor Dunne's 26th minute goal put Ballycommon the driving seat and they never looked like losing after it.



VENUE WATCH

It was windy but conditions were dry and almost perfect for football. The game was perfectly hosted.



TALKING POINT

The poverty of Raheen's display and there will now be serious reflection in the club on what they need to do to get up a level.



WHAT'S NEXT

Ballycommon play the Kilkenny champions in the Leinster club junior championship on October 22-23.



STATISTICS

Wides: Ballycommon – 6 (2 in first half); Raheen – 8 (6 in first half).

Yellow cards: 0.

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.