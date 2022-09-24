Birr edge out Tullamore in tight contest

BIRR 3-8

TULLAMORE 3-6



BIRR won the Offaly Camogie Junior Cup final when they just got the better of Tullamore in a very close contest at St Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday.

The winners came from behind in the second half to edge out their opponents but the outcome was in doubt right up to the final whistle as Tullamore hung in there and almost forced a late equaliser.

Over the hour Birr were the better team and they dominated much of the second half. But they found it difficult to score thanks to tight marking by the Tullamore defence and some poor shooting on their own behalf. But they did just enough in the end to get over the line and claim the silverware.

Birr started well playing into the wind and an early goal helped them into a three point lead but Tullamore came back to lead late in the half before the side's exchanged goals, which left Tullamore 1-5 to 2-1 in front at the break.

Tullamore increased their advantage with a goal inside the first minute of the second half and were four points up four minutes into the half but didn't score again for another 25 minutes, by which point Birr were four up. Tullamore goaled at that stage and had a chance to level but Chloe Fogarty's shot was just wide and Birr added another point to seal the deal.

Birr had fine performers in goalkeeper Niamh Ryan who made some fine stops and defenders Aoibhe Kennedy, Doireann Errity and Roisin Kinsella. Hannah Riley and Sorcha Tierney were always busy around the middle of the field while in attack Aoibhe Carey, Denise Connors and Makalah Emaike did well.

For Tullamore Chloe Buggy, Marie Cantlwell and Laura Walshe worked hard in defence. Emily Conlon put in a good effort in midfield and Chloe Fogarty was their biggest threat in attack, accounting for 3-4 of her side's total.

Birr opened the scoring when a cross from the left was won by Makalah Emaike and she pointed. Chloe Fogarty levelled from a free but Birr goaled after seven minutes when Makalah Emaike's cross broke and Denise Connors pulled the loose ball to the net. Chloe Fogarty pointed from play and a free to leave just one in it midway through the half. Eleven minutes passed without a score before Rachel Fogarty levelled and straight from the puck out Ciara Brady put Tullamore in front for the first time.

Almost immediately Birr were back in front when Denise Connors' ball was batted out by Robyn Leavy and Makalah Emaike finished to the net. But before the break Tullamore had regained the lead when Chloe Fogarty was fouled and she fired the penalty to the roof of the net to leave Tullamore 1-5 to 2-1 in front at half time.

Just 39 seconds after the restart the same player raised another green flag when her shot from out the field deceived Niamh Ryan and dropped into the net. Aoibhe Carey and Chloe Fogarty exchanged points to leave Tullamore 2-6 to 2-2 ahead four minutes into the half.

Birr began to dominate but found scores hard to come by. Aoibhe Carey and two Roisin Kinsella frees reduced the gap to one midway through the half but it would be another seven minutes before Roisin Kinsella levelled from another free. Samara Hanlon put them in front after 54 minutes and four minutes later they goaled again. Roisin Kinsella's effort came back off the post and when the ball was recyled Aoibhe Carey crossed and when the ball bounced loose in the goalmouth Denise Connors batted it to the net.

Any ideas Birr had that they could relax were quickly extinguished when Chloe Fogarty's 35m free went all the way to the net to leave just one in it again but an injury time point from a '45' by Roisin Kinsella sealed the win for Birr.

MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

BIRR: Niamh Ryan; Doireann Errity, Aoibhe Kennedy, Ella Feenane; Alex Kinahan, Roisin Kinsella, Rebecca Ryan; Hannah Riley, Sorcha Tierney; Aoibhe Carey, Brooke Whelahan, Denise Connors; Makalah Emaike, Samara Hanlon, Tara Kennedy. Subs. Emma Irwin (for Tara Kennedy, half time), Rebecca Hoctor (for Ella Feenane, 47 mins).

TULLAMORE: Robyn Leavy; Niamh Spollen, Chloe Buggy, Abbie Harte; Emma Buggy, Marie Cantwell, Laura Walshe; Aisling Hughes, Emily Conlon; Ciara Brady, Chloe Fogarty, Rachel Fogarty; Lauren Leavy, Donna Murray, Niamh O'Connell. Subs. Amy Kavanagh (for Niamh O'Connell, 19 mins), Shauna Rigney (for Donna Murray, 38 mins), Hannah Kennedy (for Lauren Leavy, 51 mins).

REFEREE: Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen)



PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Tullamore's Chloe Fogarty deserves mention as she scored 3-4 of her side's total but the award goes to Birr midfielder Hannah Riley. Her all action display was full of energy and she won an amount of ball around the middle of the field and kept a good supply going into the forward line at all times.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Birr's third goal with two minutes left was finally the moment that put distance between the sides as they went four points up. Although Tullamore replied quikly with a goal of their goal, Birr had that small cushion at that stage and were able to see out the game from there.



REFEREE WATCH

Kieran Dooley did a very good job throughout. He was never a factor in the game and his unobtrusive and unfussy officiating kept the game moving all the time.



VENUE WATCH

St Brendan's Park was in excellent condition for the game. There was only a small crowd in for this opening game of the curtain raiser but considering it was a final it was a pity the scoreboard wasn't in operation.



STATISTICS

Wides; Birr 9 (3 in first half) Tullamore 4 (2 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Birr 0 Tullamore 1 (Marie Cantwell)

Black Cards: None

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Birr; Denise Connors (2-0), Makalah Emaike (1-1), Roisin Kinsella (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 '45'), Aoibhe Carey (0-2), Samara Hanlon (0-1).

Tullamore; Chloe Fogarty (3-4, 1-2 frees, 1-0 penalty), Rachel Fogarty and Ciara Brady (0-1 each)