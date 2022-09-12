Search

12 Sept 2022

Scan to determine extent of Rhode star's injury

Anton Sullivan, in a race against time to be fit for the final against Tullamore.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

12 Sept 2022 11:48 AM

A SCAN will take place later this week to determine the extent of an injury to Rhode star Anton Sullivan, who was stretchered off during their win over the Ferbane in the Senior Football Championship semi-final last Saturday.

Sullivan went off after Ferbane's Leon Fox came flying across him in the dying moments of normal time in a fiercely contested game. The ace Rhode forward was racing onto a wayward pass with goal on his mind and he was carried off after receiving lengthy treatment while Fox received a straight red card.

Niall McNamee pointed the resultant free to force extra time, which still couldn't separate the sides. Rhode won 3-2 in a penalty shootout and face a renewal against Tullamore in the final on September 25.

There had been initial fears that long serving Offaly forward Sullivan had broken a leg but thankfully this hasn't been the case. He was still suffering with it on Sunday, not able to put weight on it properly and is in a race of time to be fit for the final but the injury is not as bad as feared – Rhode won't know for certain until the scan takes place later this week but they will be hoping he can play in the final.

Sullivan is instrumental to Rhode's title prospects. He was brilliant in the first half against Ferbane and scored three crucial points for Rhode, who continue to confound the odds.

Local News

