Search

15 Aug 2022

Offaly Camogie Championships making progress

Offaly Camogie Championships making progress

The St Rynagh's team that played Kinnitty in Round 2 of the Intermediate Cup on Saturday evening. (Photo by John Gavin).

Reporter:

John Gavin

15 Aug 2022 12:45 PM

HQ Physio Intermediate Cup


Saturday evening saw Kinnitty make their debut in this year's HQ Physio Intermediate Cup after having a bye in the first round.  They welcomed St Rynagh's to a sun drenched Kinnitty, however, the start of the game coincided with an unexpected thundery shower.  It was no distraction to the St Rynagh's girls though as they dominated the first half with Kinnitty seeming to be somewhat sluggish.  At half time St Rynagh's lead did not reflect their first half dominance with the score reading, Kinnitty 0-4, St Rynaghs 1-5 with the St Rynagh's goal coming from Sinead Hanamy.

When play resumed though Kinnitty responded well to whatever was said to them by their management team and quickly overturned the lead courtesy of two quick goals from Alannah Dooley and Leanne Mahon to lead 2-6 to 1-8 when referee John McDonnell blew to allow the players to take on some fluids.

While St Rynagh's briefly regained the lead with two quick points, Kinnitty finished strongly and hit 4 unanswered points to take the win on a score line of 2-10 to 1-10.

The other matched scheduled to be played in the Cup between Shinrone and St Cillian's was strangely cancelled on Saturday afternoon.


HQ Physio Senior Championship

After losing their opening match in the Championship to St Cillians, things don't get any easier for Naomh Brid this weekend as they have unenviable task of taking on St Rynaghs in Banagher.  The weekend also sees a repeat of last year's Intermediate Final with Lusmagh/Drumcullen playing Tullamore, while St Cillians play Shinrone and Kilcormac/Killoughey take on Birr to complete the Round 2 fixtures.


Upcoming Fixtures

Hynes Driving School Minor Championship, Round 2

Monday, 15 August, Tullamore v Lusmagh/Drumcullen, Dr Kelly's Field, Tullamore at 7.30 pm

Tuesday, 16 August, St Rynaghs v Kinnitty, Banagher at 7.30 pm

Tuesday, 16 August, St Sinchills v Birr, Killurin at 7.30 pm


HQ Physio Senior Championship, Round 2

Friday, 19 August, Naomh Brid v St Rynaghs, Banagher at 7.00 pm

Saturday, 20 August, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Birr, Mountbolus at 6.00 pm

Saturday, 20 August, St Cillians v Shinrone, Carrig at 7.00 pm

Lusmagh/Drumcullen v Tullamore (TBC)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media