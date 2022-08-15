Offaly Camogie Championships making progress

HQ Physio Intermediate Cup



Saturday evening saw Kinnitty make their debut in this year's HQ Physio Intermediate Cup after having a bye in the first round. They welcomed St Rynagh's to a sun drenched Kinnitty, however, the start of the game coincided with an unexpected thundery shower. It was no distraction to the St Rynagh's girls though as they dominated the first half with Kinnitty seeming to be somewhat sluggish. At half time St Rynagh's lead did not reflect their first half dominance with the score reading, Kinnitty 0-4, St Rynaghs 1-5 with the St Rynagh's goal coming from Sinead Hanamy.

When play resumed though Kinnitty responded well to whatever was said to them by their management team and quickly overturned the lead courtesy of two quick goals from Alannah Dooley and Leanne Mahon to lead 2-6 to 1-8 when referee John McDonnell blew to allow the players to take on some fluids.

While St Rynagh's briefly regained the lead with two quick points, Kinnitty finished strongly and hit 4 unanswered points to take the win on a score line of 2-10 to 1-10.

The other matched scheduled to be played in the Cup between Shinrone and St Cillian's was strangely cancelled on Saturday afternoon.



HQ Physio Senior Championship

After losing their opening match in the Championship to St Cillians, things don't get any easier for Naomh Brid this weekend as they have unenviable task of taking on St Rynaghs in Banagher. The weekend also sees a repeat of last year's Intermediate Final with Lusmagh/Drumcullen playing Tullamore, while St Cillians play Shinrone and Kilcormac/Killoughey take on Birr to complete the Round 2 fixtures.



Upcoming Fixtures

Hynes Driving School Minor Championship, Round 2

Monday, 15 August, Tullamore v Lusmagh/Drumcullen, Dr Kelly's Field, Tullamore at 7.30 pm

Tuesday, 16 August, St Rynaghs v Kinnitty, Banagher at 7.30 pm

Tuesday, 16 August, St Sinchills v Birr, Killurin at 7.30 pm



HQ Physio Senior Championship, Round 2

Friday, 19 August, Naomh Brid v St Rynaghs, Banagher at 7.00 pm

Saturday, 20 August, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Birr, Mountbolus at 6.00 pm

Saturday, 20 August, St Cillians v Shinrone, Carrig at 7.00 pm

Lusmagh/Drumcullen v Tullamore (TBC)