Impressive Edenderry continue good form with comfortable win

EDENDERRY continued their good form in the Senior Football Championship with a comfortable win over Durrow in Croghan on Sunday afternoon.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 3

Edenderry: 1-16

Durrow: 0-8

Playing against opposition who had to win to stay in contention for a quarter-final place, Edenderry controlled this game from start to finish and had victory assured well before the final whistle.

It secured Edenderry second place in group 2 and a quarter-final against Shamrocks while Durrow head into a relegation play off against Cappincur.

Edenderry now look to be the main challengers to Tullamore and Rhode. While they lost to Rhode in their first game, they looked good in their wins over Clara and Durrow and could have a big say in the destination of the Dowling Cup.

It has been a disappointing season for Durrow as they have lost all three of their group games. They performed really well in 2021, shocking Rhode in the group stages before losing to the same opposition in the semi-finals. It hasn't happened for them this year, however, and they never recovered from a first round loss to Clara. A virus meant that Durrow were down several regulars for that but it was a game they absolutely had to win to have a realistic chance – wins in their follow up games against Rhode and Edenderry were always long shots.

This game was an anti-climax in many ways. The expected stern Durrow challenge never really materialised and Edenderry looked like they would have enough to win from the throw in – with Clara losing to Rhode, a win here could have put Durrow through on scoring difference but instead they fell to a heavy defeat.

Edenderry were not in the mood for messing on the day, quickly taking control. They were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after a few minutes and a super Sean Doyle goal in the 12th minute after a great run by Rory Egan gave them a 1-4 to 0-2 lead. While the deficit was retrievable for Durrow, in truth the game was up at this early stage.

Edenderry almost had a second goal but it was ruled out for a square ball infringement by David Hanlon. The winners went on to lead by 1-8 to 0-4 at half time and that was a significant advantage.

Durrow tried hard in the second half but were always chasing their tail. Edenderry pulled clear with three quick fire points. After an exchange of points, Durrow got three on the trot from Barry O'Rourke, Bobby O'Dea and John Murphy but the result was beyond reach.

Instead, Edenderry finished well and four more points put the seal on a convincing display.

The Scorers

Edenderry: Sean Doyle 1-3 (0-2 Frees), Alan Harte 0-4, Ciaran Farrell 0-2, Mark Abbott 0-2, Loughlin Walsh 0-2 (0-1 ’45, 0-1 Free), Lee Pearson 0-1, Colm Byrne 0-1, Dan Lowry 0-1.

Durrow: Barry O’Rourke 0-3, Micheál Mooney 0-2, Kevin McDermott 0-1 (Free), John Murphy 0-1, Bobby O’Dea 0-1.

The Teams

Edenderry: Loughlin Walsh; Darragh Farrell, Sean Pender, Lee Pearson; Adam Mahon, Colm Byrne, Dylan Byrne; Jordan Hayes, Rory Egan; Dan Lowry, Ciaran Farrell, Mark Abbott; Alan Harte, David Hanlon, Sean Doyle. Subs: Bobby Reynolds for Dylan Byrne (46 mins), Alex Kenny for Ciaran Farrell (50 mins), Cian Murphy for Sean Doyle (55 mins), Eoin Dunne for Darragh Farrell (57 mins).

Durrow: Stephen Fitzgerald; Michael McDermott, Ciaran Burke, Mark Hughes; Ross Ravenhill, Gerry Spollen, Jack O’Brien; Jack Fogarty, Brian Geraghty; Micheál Mooney, Kevin McDermott; Brian Duignan, David Magner, Barry O’Rourke, Mark Troy. Subs: Dan Wyer for Brian Duignan (Half Time), John Murphy for Mark Troy (Half Time), Daniel Bourke for Micheál Mooney (42 mins), Bobby O’Dea for Brian Geraghty (45 mins), Niall Geraghty for Kevin McDermott (46 mins).

Referee: Chris Dwyer (Clara).