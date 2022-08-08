Shamrocks and Seir Kieran into Offaly Intermediate Hurling semi-finals as Junior Hurling Championship race hots up

SHAMROCKS and Seir Kieran have qualified for the Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals where they will be paired off against St Rynagh's or Carrig-Riverstown.

The semi-final pairings will be made on Tuesday evening at an U-20 hurling semi-final in Faithful Fields, Kilcormac – group winners, St Rynagh's and Carrig-Riverstown will be kept in opposing semi-finals.

Shamrocks recovered from a shocking defeat by Brosna Gaels in their last group game to beat Coolderry by 1-17 to 1-12 in the quarter-final at Crinkle on Sunday – Shamrocks finished strongly and played sufficiently well to suggest that their championship aspirations are genuine.

Seir Kieran also did very well to defeat Shinrone in the other quarter-final, 1-18 to 2-12. Seier Kieran were two points down at half time but a great spell in the second half when they scored seven points in a row put them on the road to victory.

In the relegation play off, Belmont retained their senior status with a 1-13 to 0-9 win over Brosna Gaels. It completed a miserable season for Brosna Gaels, a hurling amalgamation of players from Ballycumber, Doon, Erin Rovers and Tubber clubs and apart from that win over Shamrocks, they never got going and go straight back down to junior.

Junior Hurling Championship

Meanwhile the Junior Hurling Championship progressed last weekend and is nearing the knockout stages.

In group 1, Carrig-Riverstown beat Kinnitty, 0-18 to 0-15, Ballyskenach-Killavilla had an easy 4-22 to 2-7 win over Shamrocks and Kilcormac-Killoughey beat Coolderry, 2-26 to 1-12.

In group 2, Clodiagh Gaels destroyed Gracefield, 6-21 to 2-6 while Tullamore and Edenderry drew in a tough encounter, 0-11 to 1-8.

The top team in each group qualify for the semi-finals with the next two in two quarter-finals. Ballyskenach-Killavilla, Kilcormac-Killoughey and Carrig-Riverstown all have six points from four games in group 1, Kinnitty have 4, Coolderry have 2 and Shamrocks are out of contention on 2.

Ballinamere and Clodiagh Gaels both have five from three games in group 2, Edenderry have three from four, Tullamore have two from three and Gracefield have one from five.

The fifth round takes place on the weekend of August 19-21 with the following fixtures:

Group 1: Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Kinnitty; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shamroclks; Carrig-Riverstown v Coolderry.

Group 2: Clodiagh Gaels v Tullamore; Ballinamere v Gracefield.