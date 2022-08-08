Shannonbridge GAA appeal loss of points for not fulfilling championship fixture

SHANNONBRIDGE GAA Club have lodged an appeal after losing the points for not fulfilling a recent Intermediate Football Championship fixture.

Shannonbridge did not play their Group 2 game against neighbours, Ferbane, citing an outbreak of Covid in their camp.

As expected the Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee awarded the points to Ferbane when they adjudicated on the matter last week.

And as expected, Shannonbridge have availed of their right of appeal and will take their case to the Offaly GAA Hearings Committee this Thursday evening.

It remains to be seen, however, if Shannonbridge can win their appeal. They will have to show that the Competitions Control Committee misapplied a rule to win while postponements were not granted for Covid issues when the pandemic was at its peak in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and teams who couldn't play because of cases had to concede walkovers.

The final round of group games is down for decision this Sunday with Shannonbridge fixed to play Daingean. If Shannonbridge win their appeal, however, these games may have to be refixed as it is policy to play the final round of games together at the one time on the same day.