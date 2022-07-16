Clara see off Durrow in rough and tumble Championship opener

After a tense finale, Clara edged Durrow to seal the points in this opening Senior Football Championship Group 2 game in Cappincur.

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Durrow 0-12

Clara 0-13

An eager crowd in Cappincur witnessed an extremely tight contest between Clara, returning to Senior A, and Durrow, one of last year’s semi-finalists. Clara had just enough of an edge to drag themselves across the line, but Durrow were always within touching distance. Marred by fouling and stoppages, this game was not one for the ages, but thrilling, nonetheless.

The first half was an even affair. Both teams displayed admirable effort, drive and passion, fighting tooth and nail for every ball. Although it must be said that at times the play became quite sloppy. Fouls were a particularly common occurrence, slowing play down relentlessly.

Clara’s Graham Guilfoyle led their line, proving to be a menacing target-man at all times. Early on he capitalised on some great play ending the half with five points. Clara’s direct style contrasted Durrow’s more patient build-ups and powerful running game. Cathal O’Meara and Edward Cullen stood out for Clara, driving their team on with Cormac Delaney coming into it more in the second half. He asked questions of Durrow’s stubborn defence alongside a lively Marcas Dalton, though Durrow marshalled their threats well.

Durrow were not as clinical as they would have liked, but nevertheless converted some fantastic scores. Star performers Michael Mooney and Mark Troy took the pick of the lot. While they stood tall for Durrow’s charges, Ross Ravenhill and Jack Fogarty were also solid around the middle. Dan Bourke showed great pace going forward, and at the back Oisin Cusack made some important interceptions while Ciaran Burke had a really good second half, stopping Guilfoyle’s aerial threat.

The game neared meltdown as Graham Guilfoyle was shown a questionable red card inside the final five minutes. Difficult to see what it was for, the decision meant Clara had to alter their gameplan as full-time neared. Michael Mooney’s fisted point after a blistering counter could have been a goal.

Instead, it kept Durrow within an inch of victory and in the end Clara managed to hold out. Crucially, in the final few minutes, substitute Matthew Mitchell coolly slotted a vital point for Clara, which gave them the lead, appearing to be their break-through score.

Despite Durrow throwing the kitchen sink at Clara, forcing some last ditch defending around their fourteen-yard line, the men in white held on in dramatic fashion. Unfortunately, with a flurry of cards shown in the second half, this game’s talking point circled around discipline and refereeing decisions instead of some exciting football.

It could be strongly argued that a draw was a fair result, but Clara likely had the edge in front of goal. Durrow missed chances at key times which made it increasingly difficult for them to come out on top. That said, they showed promise going forward and were strong as ever around the middle eight. With both Rhode and Edenderry still to come for either side, this game could prove critical in the race for survival in the division.

THE SCORERS

Durrow: Michael Mooney 0-3, Mark Troy, Kevin McDermott (2f) and Barry O’Rourke (1f) 0-2 each, Dan Bourke and Jack Fogarty 0-1 each.

Clara: Graham Guilfoyle 0-5 (2m), Cormac Delaney (2f and a 45), Ross Brady (1f), Alex Egan, Matthew Mitchell and Pa Smith 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

Durrow: Stephen Fitzgerald, Oisin Cusack, Joe Maher, Mark Hughes, Colin Waters, Ciaran Burke, David Magner, Ross Ravenhill, Michael Mooney, Brian Duignan, Dan Bourke, Jack Fogarty, Kevin McDermott, Barry O’Rourke, Terry Byrne. Subs – Niall Geraghty for Waters (50m), Jack O’Brien for Bourke (50m).

Clara: Joey Deehan, Alan Gavin, John Ledwith, Lorcan Hiney, Cathal O’Meara, Carl Stewart, Conor Egan, Edward Cullen, Ross Brady, Lee Tierney, Marcas Dalton, Cormac Delaney, Pa Smith, Graham Guilfoyle, Alex Egan. Subs – Adam Kelly for Tierney (35m), Matthew Mitchell for Smith (55m), Ciaran Doyle for Conor Egan (55m).

Referee – Paurig Gallagher (Ballinagar).