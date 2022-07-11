Search

11 Jul 2022

Kilcormac-Killoughey set early pace in Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship

Kilcormac-Killoughey set early pace in Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship

Tullamore's Michael Fox

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

11 Jul 2022 3:09 PM

KILCORMAC-Killoughey have emerged as the early pace setters in the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior “B” Hurling Championship.

Kilcormac-Killoughey have gone to the top of the table with two wins from their opening two games, followed by Tullamore and Drumcullen who have three each, Clara on two and Birr and Lusmagh who are pointless after losing their first two games.

The top four teams go into the semi-finals of a championship where all six teams are in one group. It is a tight, keenly contested competition and the results have gone as expected so far.

Last weekend, K-K set down a marker of intent when beating Lusmagh by 3-23 to 1-20. Tullamore drew, 0-18 to 2-12, with Drumcullen while Clara had a fine 2-15 to 1-145 win over last year's intermediate champions, Birr.

The third round will take place on the weekend of July 22-24 with particular pressure on Birr and Lusmagh, who really need to get off the mark.

The third round pairings are:

Lusmagh v Clara; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Drumcullen; Tullamore v Birr.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media