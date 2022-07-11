Kilcormac-Killoughey set early pace in Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship

KILCORMAC-Killoughey have emerged as the early pace setters in the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior “B” Hurling Championship.

Kilcormac-Killoughey have gone to the top of the table with two wins from their opening two games, followed by Tullamore and Drumcullen who have three each, Clara on two and Birr and Lusmagh who are pointless after losing their first two games.

The top four teams go into the semi-finals of a championship where all six teams are in one group. It is a tight, keenly contested competition and the results have gone as expected so far.

Last weekend, K-K set down a marker of intent when beating Lusmagh by 3-23 to 1-20. Tullamore drew, 0-18 to 2-12, with Drumcullen while Clara had a fine 2-15 to 1-145 win over last year's intermediate champions, Birr.

The third round will take place on the weekend of July 22-24 with particular pressure on Birr and Lusmagh, who really need to get off the mark.

The third round pairings are:

Lusmagh v Clara; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Drumcullen; Tullamore v Birr.